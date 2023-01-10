ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety

The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
Border Report

Mexico legalizes 1 million ‘chocolate’ cars

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Government of Mexico says it has granted amnesty to the owners of more than 1 million illegally imported cars that now bear legitimate license plates in 14 states. By legalizing the so-called “chocolate” or “crooked” cars (autos chocolate o chuecos) Mexico not only gets registration fees that will […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

American tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly unrest sweeps Peru

Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru. Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggest protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.
COLORADO STATE
BoardingArea

Travel Alert January 2023: Civil Unrest in Western Mexico

If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that part of the country due to a wave of violence — especially in the state of Sinaloa — following the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is a drug cartel kingpin and is currently serving time in jail.
msn.com

Travelers Stranded As Mexican Cartel Incident Shuts Down Mazatlán Airport

Sitting on Mexico's beautiful Pacific shoreline, Mazatlán in the state of Sinaloa is one of Mexico's most famous resort towns. With winter being a peak travel season in Mexico, Mazatlán is as busy as ever. However, recent cartel incidents have put both visitors and residents in Mazatlán alike in a precarious position.
The Guardian

At least one dead and 57 injured in collision on Mexico City’s metro

Two subway trains collided between stations in Mexico City on Saturday, killing at least one person and injuring 57, authorities said. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system, without specifying the cause of the crash, which occurred between the Potrero and La Raza stations.
msn.com

9 Best Beach Towns in Mexico That Aren't Cancun: A Local's Guide

Are you itching for the perfect Mexican getaway, but without the crowds of Cancun? Mexican travel blogger extraordinaire Dani Ramos has spent a lifetime exploring her beautiful home and sharing it with others! Today she’s telling us all about the best beach towns in Mexico that aren’t Cancun.
msn.com

The Best Mexican Resorts to Visit

If you’re looking to join the millions of people who visit Mexico every year, you’ll likely want to know a bit more about some options for where to stay. Here is a guide to resorts in Mexico’s most visited cities according to a report by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism.
Sand Hills Express

Missing Mexican journalists appear chained hand and foot in video

Media rights activists voiced concern on Wednesday for three Mexican journalists feared to have been abducted two weeks ago in an area controlled by drug traffickers. Jesus Pintor Alegre, Fernando Moreno Villegas and Alan Garcia Aguilar, who worked for the news website Escenario Calentano, disappeared on December 27 in Guerrero state.
yankodesign.com

This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles

Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
touristmeetstraveler.com

Mayan Train Project: Tren Maya Scheduled To Launch In Mexico In 2023

Visitors to Mexico will soon have a new and exciting option to explore the Yucatan Peninsula. Dubbed the Tren Maya (Mayan Train), the new train project is set to launch in late 2023. Meanwhile, the new rail service is part of Mexico’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging visitors to travel via train rather than plane.
Thrillist

Thailand's Secret Wine Region Is a Lush, Grape-Scented Paradise

People often travel to Thailand for endless heaps of noodles, opulent royal palaces and temples, and the serenity of the surrounding tropical beaches. That was certainly the majority of my intended itinerary, until I visited the country’s Monsoon Valley Vineyards and realized the country held an additional, unexpected appeal for me. Namely, Thai wine.
TravelPulse

Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres, the Choice for Families, Couples and Luxury Lovers

Costa Mujeres is a small peninsula that stretches along the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea in the most exclusive area north of Cancun. A hidden jewel away from the crowds and surrounded by a protected and unique natural environment, Costa Mujeres guarantees privacy and security. Located north of Cancun,...

