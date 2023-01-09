Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
GNL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.58, changing hands as high as $13.87 per share. Global Net Lease Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023
With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
CNBC
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEG
In trading on Monday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as high as $63.76 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
BBMC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBMC
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.31, changing hands as high as $76.10 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Movers: CRL, CTSH
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions registers a 14.8% gain. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is...
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
NASDAQ
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Boot Barn Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as high as $72.17 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Miners drag Australian shares lower ahead of Powell comments
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, with local miners leading losses amid a risk-averse environment ahead of upcoming comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair on the rate-hike trajectory. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO dipped 0.1% to 7144.10 by 2346 GMT. The...
Brixmor Property Group, Kimco And Weyerhaeuer REITs Fail To Hold Bullish Patterns
After strong rallies from late September lows, Brixmor Property Group Inc. BRX, Kimco Realty Corp. KIM and Weyerhaeuser Co. WY are having trouble maintaining what had been decent upward momentum. This could change, but for now, it raises concerns for shareholders who may have entered during the fall dip. Compared...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2023: FRO, EURN, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $74.94 per...
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - XLI, UNP, UPS, BA
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLI) where we have detected an approximate $1.1 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 8.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 136,530,000 to 147,730,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in trading today Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) is off about 0.3%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.1%, and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) is higher by about 2.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLI, versus its 200 day moving average:
