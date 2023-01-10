The Downtown Farmer's Market in Cary is preparing for a big move this summer to the new Downtown Cary Park. The market, which has been a staple in the Cary community since 1996, is set to relocate to the new park once it opens, providing more space for vendors and customers, as well as being in the center of all of the new activities that the park will bring.

