Cary, NC

raleighmag.com

The BBQ Lab is launching a new dinner menu.

Bourbon and barbecue go together. And as if The BBQ Lab hadn’t already made Raleigh go hog wild, what’s next is, well, kind of a pig deal. Releasing next Wednesday, Jan. 18, expect the addition of shareable selects like brisket poutine with white brisket gravy garlic cheese curds, smoked fried wings (exclusive to the Raleigh location), made-in-house BBQ chips with Maytag blue cheese sauce, and so much more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
ghfalcon.com

Trips in the Triangle: Boba edition

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea or boba, is a tea-based drink with chewy tapioca pearls in it. The drink was created in Taiwan in the early 1980’s and has kept growing in popularity since. The drink traveled over to the United States with Taiwanese immigrants in the 1990’s. Now, there are thousands of bubble tea shops in the US.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years

In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
WARRENTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Grading begins for new “dual-branded” hotel near Lowe’s

Construction is underway on the first phase of a four-story hotel, as part of a broader development planned near Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mebane. Mebane’s city council had approved plans in 2019 for a phased construction of two hotels, as well as a mixed-use commercial building, on the approximately seven-acre site that fronts I-85/40. A subsequent phase of construction calls for a 10,000-square-foot commercial building with offices and retail space, based on the concept that Rad Pandit of Bettendorf, Iowa had originally outlined for the city in 2019.
MEBANE, NC
James Tuliano

Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NC

The Downtown Farmer's Market in Cary is preparing for a big move this summer to the new Downtown Cary Park. The market, which has been a staple in the Cary community since 1996, is set to relocate to the new park once it opens, providing more space for vendors and customers, as well as being in the center of all of the new activities that the park will bring.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech receives $6 million donation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech has a new partnership for students in the life sciences industry. The school announced today a $6 million donation from Novo Nordisk. The pharmaceutical company has locations in Durham as well as Clayton. “We want to power opportunity and be a force for...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
APEX, NC

