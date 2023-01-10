Read full article on original website
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
raleighmag.com
The BBQ Lab is launching a new dinner menu.
Bourbon and barbecue go together. And as if The BBQ Lab hadn’t already made Raleigh go hog wild, what’s next is, well, kind of a pig deal. Releasing next Wednesday, Jan. 18, expect the addition of shareable selects like brisket poutine with white brisket gravy garlic cheese curds, smoked fried wings (exclusive to the Raleigh location), made-in-house BBQ chips with Maytag blue cheese sauce, and so much more.
Antique Road Show tour to make stop in Raleigh
Got any valuable treasures hiding away in your attic? It might be time to dust them off.
Zodiac signs as Raleigh coffee shops
Find out which local cafe you should visit next, according to the stars.
WRAL
5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
ghfalcon.com
Trips in the Triangle: Boba edition
Bubble tea, also known as boba tea or boba, is a tea-based drink with chewy tapioca pearls in it. The drink was created in Taiwan in the early 1980’s and has kept growing in popularity since. The drink traveled over to the United States with Taiwanese immigrants in the 1990’s. Now, there are thousands of bubble tea shops in the US.
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
cbs17
Durham barbecue restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years
In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
alamancenews.com
Grading begins for new “dual-branded” hotel near Lowe’s
Construction is underway on the first phase of a four-story hotel, as part of a broader development planned near Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mebane. Mebane’s city council had approved plans in 2019 for a phased construction of two hotels, as well as a mixed-use commercial building, on the approximately seven-acre site that fronts I-85/40. A subsequent phase of construction calls for a 10,000-square-foot commercial building with offices and retail space, based on the concept that Rad Pandit of Bettendorf, Iowa had originally outlined for the city in 2019.
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NC
The Downtown Farmer's Market in Cary is preparing for a big move this summer to the new Downtown Cary Park. The market, which has been a staple in the Cary community since 1996, is set to relocate to the new park once it opens, providing more space for vendors and customers, as well as being in the center of all of the new activities that the park will bring.
Housing: Missing Middle text change continues to spark disapproval in Raleigh
At odds is Raleigh's current housing crisis with the lack of available housing and the affordability of housing for lower and middle-income families.
National Bagel Day 2023: List of freebies and deals on January 15
National Bagel Day is Sunday, January 15, 2023 including freebies and deals from multiple restaurants!. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Sunday so check back for additional offers. Brandwein's Bagels in Chapel Hill: Get a free mini bagel sandwich on Jan. 15 plus there will...
cbs17
Duke students not happy but understand university’s call for possible return of masks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University announced this week that if the City of Durham remains at a high risk of COVID-19 for two weeks in a row, the university will go back to requiring masks in classrooms. Tuesday, CBS 17 spoke with students at the university about how...
cbs17
Durham Tech receives $6 million donation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech has a new partnership for students in the life sciences industry. The school announced today a $6 million donation from Novo Nordisk. The pharmaceutical company has locations in Durham as well as Clayton. “We want to power opportunity and be a force for...
wfmynews2.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is Sunday in Greensboro
Organized by the NAACP Greensboro branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
cbs17
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
