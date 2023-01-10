ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC TV

Oak Park Medical Clinic

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One substitute teacher in Ashland decided to start a project that would give back to folks in the community in need. Emily Monroe and her family regularly stuffed a community box in Richmond when they realized Ashland didn’t have one. That’s when Monroe...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Man hurt in Chesterfield shooting early Sunday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after a shooting outside a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield early Sunday morning. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar at 2:13 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be O.K.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC TV

Man hurt in shooting at Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is hurt after a shooting outside a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield early Sunday morning. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar on the 10400 block of Hull Street Road at 2:13 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy