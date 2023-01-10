CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after a shooting outside a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield early Sunday morning. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar at 2:13 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be O.K.

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO