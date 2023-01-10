Read full article on original website
Related
‘We will not surrender’: Bolsonaro militants demand coup as Lula prepares to take power
The “Soldier of the Homeland” and “the Patriot” loitered outside the jungle infantry brigade in this distant Amazon city, beseeching the troops inside to launch a military coup. “SOS armed forces! Save our nation!” said the Soldier, a brawny marine corps reservist who gave his nom...
Steve Bannon calls Bolsonaro protesters who stormed Brazil's Congress 'freedom fighters'
Steve Bannon has long promoted claims of voter fraud on his show, and is now lauding the crowd that stormed Brazil's Congress.
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings.
What are the key differences between the Jan 6 and Brazil riots?
Brazil is reeling after an extraordinary day of political violence on Sunday, during which thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia.Around 300 rioters were arrested over the melee, which occurred a week after the left-wing Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – known as Lula – was sworn in as Mr Bolsonaro’s successor after defeating him in October’s presidential election.With order since restored by security forces and the tear gas dispersed, an angry Lula has branded the would-be insurrectionists “neo-fascists” and vowed to punish them...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 9 (Reuters) - Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend.
Bolsonaro posts photo from Florida hospital bed – a day after supporters stormed Brazil’s Congress
Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has posted a picture from his hospital bed in Florida, having been admitted with adominal pains – a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the presidential palace and a number of other federal buildings in capital city of Brasilia.The former leader thanked supporters for their "prayers and messages” for his “prompt recovery".Mr Bolsonaro has faced hospital stays and multiple times in recent years with gut blockages after being stabbed while campaigning for the presidency in 2018. He travelled to the United States two days before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the...
msn.com
Biden condemns ‘assault on democracy’ in Brazil as Democrats compare riots to January 6
President Biden condemned the pro-Bolsonaro attack on Brazil's Capitol and presidential palace Monday, with many Democrats comparing the incident to the pro-Trump storming of the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the country's Congress, Presidential Palace and Supreme Court on Sunday. Bolsonaro, who...
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence
ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
Chile, Colombia call for extraordinary OAS meeting after Brazil riots
SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday to address riots in Brazil where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed top government buildings.
Democratic Reps Say Brazil's Bolsonaro Should Be Kicked Out Of Florida
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joaquin Castro said Bolsonaro should be extradited after supporters attacked government buildings in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be immediately expelled from the party.
‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Hours later, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.
Biden speaks to Brazil’s Lula, invites him to Washington in show of support
President Biden on Monday spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following the riot that broke out in Brazil the day before. Biden on the call invited Lula to visit Washington early next month “for in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda,” and Lula accepted the invitation. “Biden conveyed the unwavering support of the…
Bolsonaro supporters storm presidential palace
Former president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the Brazilian presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, 8 January, in scenes which have been compared to the Capitol insurrection in the US.Protesters breached security barricades to invade three buildings including the National Congress, which are connected in Brasilia’s Three Powers square, in an effort to reinstate Mr Bolsonaro as president.The incident came a week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mr Bolsonaro’s left-wing rival, was inaugurated as president.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Brazil arrests rise to 1,500 after pro-Bolsonaro attack on capital
Brazilian authorities have detained 1,500 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly participating in the attack on the nation's capital on Sunday.
Comments / 0