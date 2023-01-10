Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has posted a picture from his hospital bed in Florida, having been admitted with adominal pains – a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the presidential palace and a number of other federal buildings in capital city of Brasilia.The former leader thanked supporters for their "prayers and messages” for his “prompt recovery".Mr Bolsonaro has faced hospital stays and multiple times in recent years with gut blockages after being stabbed while campaigning for the presidency in 2018. He travelled to the United States two days before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO