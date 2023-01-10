ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

What are the key differences between the Jan 6 and Brazil riots?

Brazil is reeling after an extraordinary day of political violence on Sunday, during which thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia.Around 300 rioters were arrested over the melee, which occurred a week after the left-wing Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – known as Lula – was sworn in as Mr Bolsonaro’s successor after defeating him in October’s presidential election.With order since restored by security forces and the tear gas dispersed, an angry Lula has branded the would-be insurrectionists “neo-fascists” and vowed to punish them...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
The Independent

Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace

Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
The Independent

Bolsonaro posts photo from Florida hospital bed – a day after supporters stormed Brazil’s Congress

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has posted a picture from his hospital bed in Florida, having been admitted with adominal pains – a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the presidential palace and a number of other federal buildings in capital city of Brasilia.The former leader thanked supporters for their "prayers and messages” for his “prompt recovery".Mr Bolsonaro has faced hospital stays and multiple times in recent years with gut blockages after being stabbed while campaigning for the presidency in 2018. He travelled to the United States two days before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the...
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence

ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
WPRI 12 News

‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters

The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Hours later, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.
The Independent

Bolsonaro supporters storm presidential palace

Former president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the Brazilian presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, 8 January, in scenes which have been compared to the Capitol insurrection in the US.Protesters breached security barricades to invade three buildings including the National Congress, which are connected in Brasilia’s Three Powers square, in an effort to reinstate Mr Bolsonaro as president.The incident came a week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mr Bolsonaro’s left-wing rival, was inaugurated as president.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

