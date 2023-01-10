ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Burglary crew hit six businesses in Chicago in less than 3 hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a team of busy burglars hit six businesses in less than three hours on Thursday morning. The burglars used the same method at their targets in the Norwood Park, Edison Park and O'Hare neighborhoods: smash the front glass door, steal money from cash register or office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was on the sidewalk along South Stewart near 60th at noon when someone walked up and shot him. The victim, 23, was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Man charged in gang-related killing of Chicago girl in 2016

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with killing a teenage girl in 2016 to boost his standing in a gang, federal authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted Patrick Johnson on a charge of murder in aid of racketeering. Johnson, 27, is accused of shooting Veronica Lopez,...
CHICAGO, IL

