fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
cwbchicago.com
In disturbing video, rifle-wielding men rob victim outside Chicago convenience store
Chicago — A newly acquired video shows a group of men armed with a rifle as they rob a man outside a Bridgeport convenience store. “I was going to get some snacks!” the victim told CWB Chicago after he provided the video on Saturday. The disturbing footage was...
cwbchicago.com
On bail for stealing and reselling booze from Target, Chicago man stole another $1,200 worth of booze from Target this week: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man on bail for allegedly operating a criminal financial crimes enterprise that involved reselling bottles of liquor he stole from Target stores returned to the company’s West Loop location this week and stole liquor again. Twice. We introduced you to Reginald Allen,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago criminals are carjacking people, then using the stolen cars to rob other victims at ATMs
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Old Town, South Lawndale, McKinley Park, Lower West Side, Brighton Park and West Town neighborhoods to watch out for criminals who are stealing cars, then using those stolen cars to commit more crimes. Police said they have struck at least 11...
fox32chicago.com
Burglary crew hit six businesses in Chicago in less than 3 hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a team of busy burglars hit six businesses in less than three hours on Thursday morning. The burglars used the same method at their targets in the Norwood Park, Edison Park and O'Hare neighborhoods: smash the front glass door, steal money from cash register or office.
fox32chicago.com
Group of masked men swiping cars left running to commit ATM robberies, carjackings on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of masked men are stealing cars that people have left running either on the street or at gas stations primarily on the city's West Side, police warn. Chicago police say the men steal the unattended cars and use then to commit robberies at ATMs and to carjack victims.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was on the sidewalk along South Stewart near 60th at noon when someone walked up and shot him. The victim, 23, was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.
Boy, 16, accused of 11 carjackings in less than 7 hours
A 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking 11 people at gunpoint in less than 7 hours across the Southwest Side last August. The boy allegedly tried to carjack a 12th person within the span between just after midnight and 6:45 a.m. Aug. 20.
Man shot on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to person threatening officers with weapon, barricading in South Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT was on the scene of a residence in West Englewood for reports of an armed person barricading themselves Saturday morning. The offender pointed a weapon at officers in the 6600 block of Seeley Avenue around 12:31 a.m. and barricaded himself inside a residence in that block. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
fox32chicago.com
3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter weather outlook • nurse smuggles drugs into jail • $1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold
CHICAGO - Winter weather in the Chicago area has been sparse this year with just over 3 inches of snow since December, a nurse smuggled drugs into the Cook County Jail for a man she was dating, and one Illinois Lottery player won $1 million on Lucky Day Lotto this week.
Chicago shooting: Man dies after shot inside Roseland Dollar General, officials say
A man died after he was shot inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.
'I don't feel safe': Chicago woman attacked at gunpoint by group of teens while walking dogs
She said she wasn't physically injured, but the attack left both dogs bruised and in pain, and her with a $300 vet bill.
Chicago Journal
Man charged in gang-related killing of Chicago girl in 2016
CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with killing a teenage girl in 2016 to boost his standing in a gang, federal authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted Patrick Johnson on a charge of murder in aid of racketeering. Johnson, 27, is accused of shooting Veronica Lopez,...
