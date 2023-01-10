ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
These are the most popular fast food joints near NJ colleges

This is an interesting survey; a website called Broke Scholar set out to find what the most popular fast food restaurants were near America’s public colleges and universities. They analyzed Yelp data for the fast food chains within a 2-mile (walkable) distance from the nation's top 4-year public universities...
Have you ever saved a life in Jersey or been saved?

We had a great conversation on the air this week about life-saving techniques and stories about saving the lives of strangers and being saved. The conversation started with a story about a Woodland Park EMT, Valeria Franco, who was off duty, saving a man's life. She's an EMT who has a side gig as a caterer.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ

Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

