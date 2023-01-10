Read full article on original website
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
Look, New Jersey’s Best All you Can Eat Brunch Spot Has Been Revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
These are the most popular fast food joints near NJ colleges
This is an interesting survey; a website called Broke Scholar set out to find what the most popular fast food restaurants were near America’s public colleges and universities. They analyzed Yelp data for the fast food chains within a 2-mile (walkable) distance from the nation's top 4-year public universities...
Beware of cable bill scam going around New Jersey
The TV landscape has changed a lot in the last decade. Lots of people have cut the cord with cable and use other methods of getting their television programming, from antennas, to satellite to Sling, Filo or any other streaming service. Most people who hang on to cable are skewing...
Artis Brewery in Freehold, NJ is open and it’s worth checking out
If you’re a fan of spending an afternoon with an ice cold beer, a friendly atmosphere, and the chance for some snacking, I’ve got the place for you. Artis Brewery recently opened in Freehold, New Jersey, and the vibe is perfect for a good time. The brewery opened...
New Terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport Has Very “Jersey” Vibe
This is a big deal. The newly renovated, and very trendy, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport has finally officially opened and it looks awesome. There's no doubt you'll notice the chances the minute you walk in. It has a New Jersey vibe that you'll love. NJ.com says it's...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
Did You Know the Friday the 13th Movie Has New Jersey Connections?
This makes me proud to be from New Jersey. Happy Friday the 13th! It's a day that has gotten a reputation for being unlucky, but, if you're into horror movies, you're excited about it, because it's the namesake of the iconic movie Friday the 13th. Friday the 13th is one...
Have you ever saved a life in Jersey or been saved?
We had a great conversation on the air this week about life-saving techniques and stories about saving the lives of strangers and being saved. The conversation started with a story about a Woodland Park EMT, Valeria Franco, who was off duty, saving a man's life. She's an EMT who has a side gig as a caterer.
This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Re-live the fun of your disco days at this exciting NJ show
I’m a big fan of Atlantic City and have always thought that it is so underrated in terms of entertainment. I’m not sure if New Jerseyans are aware of what a wonderful array of entertainment of all kinds Atlantic City has to offer. And it doesn’t matter where...
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
These Popular New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Are Sadly Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister stores are not immune to this economy and customers' shopping habits shifting more and more to online purchasing. There are talks that Bed Bath & Beyond is close to filing for bankruptcy protection. Amid that speculation, the company has announced the locations that...
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ
Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
What NJ should consider before supporting gas stove ban (Opinion)
Can you imagine not being allowed to buy or operate a new gas stove? With so many in New Jersey using natural gas in their homes, it's hard to think about how something like this would bode well for Garden State citizens. Now to be clear, President Joe Biden has...
