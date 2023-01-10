Read full article on original website
Related
Breckenridge Texan introduces new column by Jean Hayworth, focusing on local history
The Breckenridge Texan is introducing a new twice-a-month column by retired teacher/journalist Jean Hayworth, who now works part-time at the Swenson Memorial Museum, Breckenridge’s historical museum. Hayworth, who was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, joined the U.S. Navy as soon as she turned 18. After Boot Camp, she was sent...
Barbara Priest
Barbara Priest, age 90 of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. The family will have a graveside service at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Barbara Nell Wages was born November 13, 1932, in Lubbock, Texas, to J.B. Wages and Evelyn Monroe Wages. She...
SCJLS 2023: Top honors in Goat Division go to Addison Duncan and MacKenzie Cloud
This year’s Goat Division in the Stephens County Junior Livestock Show featured six classes of breeding goats and three classes of market goats. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. The results of the Goat Division are...
SCJLS 2023: Jackson, Nowak and Blackman garner top awards in Sheep Division
The Sheep Division of the 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show followed the poultry judging Friday morning, Jan. 6. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. The results of the Sheep Division are as follows:. Senior Showmanship: Joni...
SCJLS 2023: Chloe Pugh, Violet Fitch earn top awards in Poultry Division
Class 12 – 1. Josiah Moreno; 2. Hannah Moreno; 3. Violet Fitch. Class 13– 1. Hannah Moreno; 2. Josiah Moreno; 3. Jaiven Rodriguez. Class 14 – 1. Chloe Pugh; 2. Violet Fitch; 3. Tristan Diza; 4. Chloe Pugh. Grand Champion – Pen of Poultry: Chloe Pugh.
TSTC honors Vocational Nursing graduates at pinning ceremony
Texas State Technical College’s Vocational Nursing graduates from the Breckenridge and Sweetwater campuses were welcomed into the profession on Thursday, Dec. 15. Twenty-five students walked the stage to receive their TSTC Vocational Nursing pins that signify their completion of the program. Instructors from the two campuses recognized the graduates.
Billy Joe Harris
Billy Harris, 81, of Breckenridge, Texas passed away on December 31, 2022 in Breckenridge, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 am, January 4, 2023 with Otho Noggle at Melton Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Interment will be a private burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home staff.
SMH to host blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5
Stephens Memorial Hospital will kick off National Blood Donor Month with a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Carter BloodCare bus will be set up at 101 S. Hartford St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Walk-ins will be accepted, as space is available, but appointments are recommended. Click here to schedule a blood donation appointment or call Chris Curtis at SMH at 254-559-3363.
Stephens County officials sworn in for new year
Several Stephens County officials were sworn in on Friday and this morning in the district courtroom at the Stephens County Courthouse. County Judge Michael Roach was officially sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30. He will have a ceremonial swearing in by District Judge Stephen Bristow on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Courthouse.
Annual livestock show opens with rabbit judging, continues today and Saturday
The 65th annual Stephens County Junior Livestock Show began Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Stephens County Expo on U.S. Highway 180 East. It will continue through the sale Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7. Kayla Wood sang the National Anthem to open the show. The rabbit judging immediately followed. Other activities taking...
New BFAC exhibit features mixed media art of Filipino artist Ellen Carmona-Kochoa
A collection of mixed media paintings by Filipino artist Ellen Carmona-Kochoa is adding a splash of color — and some black and white — to the walls of the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center’s Main Gallery this month. The exhibit, titled “Introspections: A Collection of Unspoken Poetries,” will...
Gas prices rise for first time in two months
Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 21.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 8.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
Update: City of Breckenridge Convenience Station to have limited hours for a couple of weeks
Due to staffing issues, the City of Breckenridge’s Convenience Station will have limited hours of operation for at least the next two weeks, according to City Manager Cynthia Northrop. The Convenience Station will be open the following hours in upcoming days:. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, 9 a.m. to...
Ilona Minks
Ilona Minks, age 77 of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Patrick Frishe officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Ilona Schuck was born July 3,...
Breckenridge Texan fundraiser in final stretch, needs $1,595 to meet goal
With five days left in the Breckenridge Texan’s annual fundraising campaign, we need an additional $1,595 to meet our 2022 goal of $4,000 in donations. Each year, the Breckenridge Texan participates in a program called NewsMatch to help make sure our local supporters get the most from their donations. For every dollar that is donated to the Breckenridge Texan, the NewsMatch program matches it with an equal donation, doubling the funds. And, this year, if we can raise $4,000 by Dec. 31, we will get an additional match, which means every donation will be tripled.
Winter weather, oil prices may slow decline in gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
Stephens County Commissioners Court honors retiring HCVFD Chief Tom Claybrook
Tom Claybrook, who recently retired from the position of Hubbard Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief, was honored by the Stephens County Commissioners Court on Dec. 12. County Judge Michael Roach acknowledged the work that Claybrook has done with the VFD, specifically commending him for assistance from Claybrook and the HCVFD during the 2021 freeze that left much of Texas, including Stepens County, without electric power, heat and water.
Kids’ activities spread Christmas cheer around Breckenridge
In the days leading up to the school holiday break, the young kids of Breckenridge and Stephens County had quite a few opportunities to spread Christmas cheer and to visit with Santa Claus. Along the way, Breckenridge Texan Publisher Tony Pilkington took photos at several East Elementary events and has...
Record number of runners raise funds for local Humane Society
With 34 runners racing in the 5K on Dec. 10, the Stephens County Humane Society’s Wags and Whiskers 5K and Furry Fun Run in the Breckenridge City Park had the most 5K participants in the race’s eight-year history. The cold and rainy weather seemed to keep many of...
Petroleum analyst predicts end to falling gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0