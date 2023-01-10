ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Barbara Priest

Barbara Priest, age 90 of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. The family will have a graveside service at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Barbara Nell Wages was born November 13, 1932, in Lubbock, Texas, to J.B. Wages and Evelyn Monroe Wages. She...
TSTC honors Vocational Nursing graduates at pinning ceremony

Texas State Technical College’s Vocational Nursing graduates from the Breckenridge and Sweetwater campuses were welcomed into the profession on Thursday, Dec. 15. Twenty-five students walked the stage to receive their TSTC Vocational Nursing pins that signify their completion of the program. Instructors from the two campuses recognized the graduates.
Billy Joe Harris

Billy Harris, 81, of Breckenridge, Texas passed away on December 31, 2022 in Breckenridge, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 am, January 4, 2023 with Otho Noggle at Melton Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Interment will be a private burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home staff.
SMH to host blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5

Stephens Memorial Hospital will kick off National Blood Donor Month with a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Carter BloodCare bus will be set up at 101 S. Hartford St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Walk-ins will be accepted, as space is available, but appointments are recommended. Click here to schedule a blood donation appointment or call Chris Curtis at SMH at 254-559-3363.
Stephens County officials sworn in for new year

Several Stephens County officials were sworn in on Friday and this morning in the district courtroom at the Stephens County Courthouse. County Judge Michael Roach was officially sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30. He will have a ceremonial swearing in by District Judge Stephen Bristow on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Courthouse.
Gas prices rise for first time in two months

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 21.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 8.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
Ilona Minks

Ilona Minks, age 77 of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Patrick Frishe officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Ilona Schuck was born July 3,...
Breckenridge Texan fundraiser in final stretch, needs $1,595 to meet goal

With five days left in the Breckenridge Texan’s annual fundraising campaign, we need an additional $1,595 to meet our 2022 goal of $4,000 in donations. Each year, the Breckenridge Texan participates in a program called NewsMatch to help make sure our local supporters get the most from their donations. For every dollar that is donated to the Breckenridge Texan, the NewsMatch program matches it with an equal donation, doubling the funds. And, this year, if we can raise $4,000 by Dec. 31, we will get an additional match, which means every donation will be tripled.
Winter weather, oil prices may slow decline in gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
Stephens County Commissioners Court honors retiring HCVFD Chief Tom Claybrook

Tom Claybrook, who recently retired from the position of Hubbard Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief, was honored by the Stephens County Commissioners Court on Dec. 12. County Judge Michael Roach acknowledged the work that Claybrook has done with the VFD, specifically commending him for assistance from Claybrook and the HCVFD during the 2021 freeze that left much of Texas, including Stepens County, without electric power, heat and water.
Petroleum analyst predicts end to falling gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
