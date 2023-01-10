Mason High School graduates help classmate after hurricane destroyed his home

In September, Hurricane Fiona devastated the coast of Florida and left Mason High School graduate Robert Berger with next to nothing.

That's why classmates like Michelle Rincon are collecting gift cards and other supplies to send to Berger in Florida.

"Once we sent the packages and realized the impact it had on Rob and how much longer he is going to have to wait to get his home the standard most of us live in everyday, we thought it would be nice to open it up to our class," said Rincon.

Since Berger is without appliances, Rincon is asking gift cards to popular restaurants near his home be donated such as:



McDonald’s

Wendy’s

Chi-Fil-A

Hooters

Dominoes

Little Cesar’s

Applebee’s

Texas Roadhouse

Rib City

Beef O’ Brady’

They are also asking for gift cards from locations like Home Depot and PetSmart, so Berger can repair his home and provide for his four-legged friend Bella.

"What I think has really kept Rob going to is that he has Bella, they were able to... I mean he hunkered down, he tried to stay for as long as he possibly could," Rincon said. "I mean the crazy thing about it is that he had just gotten all of his hurricane windows put in and was you know working on his home to make sure that it was safe from situation like this."

And for those who may not have the funds to make a donation, even a simple card can help.

"It's after the holidays. Some of us can't afford to do a lot, but sending a card to somebody and telling them that you're thinking about them that you know you're just sending them a ray of sunshine to cheer them up means a lot. Especially when you've been through such a devastating loss like this," said Rincon.

Gift cards and other supplies for Berger can be dropped off at 519 W. Columbia St. in Mason. Electronic funds can be sent directly to Berger via his Venmo account @Robert-Berger-31.

