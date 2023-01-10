Read full article on original website
STOP THIEF! Does Minnesota Have More Shoplifters Than Iowa & South Dakota?
Would you believe that Minnesota has more shoplifters than the surrounding states of South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska combined?. However, it's just a drop in the bucket compared to Texas. Yes, I know the saying, "Everything is bigger in Texas!" The Lone Star state really has a problem. In a research report, Texas had 452,357 reported cases.
Spencer Native Picked to Be New Head of Iowa State Fair
The man who has run the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa for more than a decade is moving up to take over as the new head of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will officially be named CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair in early March. He replaces Gary Slater, who has run the fair since 2001.
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
Can’t Say That: Rejected Personalized Plate Ideas In Iowa
Something I've always found really cool since moving to Iowa 10 months ago is how many different license plates you'll see on the roadway. It seems like a lot of Iowans have fun expressing themselves or showing support for their favorite team, using their license plate. On any given day...
Sioux Falls Sees Massive Building and Population Growth
You don't have to look very hard in Sioux Falls to see that we have more people than ever and more new buildings going up than ever before. The latest numbers bear that out. The city has released the population and building numbers from 2022, and they're big. Last year...
Walmart to Bag ‘Plastic Bags’ in Some States, is South Dakota One?
With the start of the New Year, national retailer Walmart has decided to start bagging all of the single-use plastic bags at the registers in its stores located in New York, Connecticut, and Colorado. Many states are beginning to crack down on the use of plastics as the "go green"...
Worst Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Counties for Traffic Deaths
It's a disturbing trend on America's highways and roads - more and more people are dying behind the wheel. According to Stacker, the most recent numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System show that traffic fatalities rose more than seven percent in 2020 to nearly 39,000 across the country.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Drunk Minnesota Man Breaks Into House Just to Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Papa Woody’s ‘Italian Stallion’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Sioux Falls South Dakota Native Duehr Makes NHL History Thursday
Walker Duehr made some very notable history last night in Calgary's game against the Blues. Sioux Falls native Duehr became the first ever South Dakotan to score a goal in the NHL. You read that right. It was a big moment for Duehr and his home state, as his goal...
‘Sunday Focus With Christine Manika’ A Podcast About the People Who Make Sioux Falls Special
A Podcast About the People Who Make Sioux Falls, South Dakota Special. Join Christine Manika for Sunday Focus each week as she interviews the newsmakers who are shaping Sioux Falls' local government, the entertainment scene, and the everyday people who are making a difference in the community. Sunday Focus can...
What Sioux Falls Doctors Want Us to Know About A Measles Outbreak
First of all, it is important to note that there have been no reports of measles in South Dakota. In fact, the last reported case was in 2015. There have, however, been approximately 20 cases of measles reported in Minnesota and the last time measles was noted in Iowa was in 2019.
Picking Up Women Using ROMCOM Lines! – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Jeffrey and Producer Boyd took control of Jose's Hinge account and set out to get him a date with an eligible woman using ONLY lines from Romantic Comedies. Were they successful??. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00...
Did Outlaw Jesse James Really Jump South Dakota’s Devil’s Gulch?
It's 18 feet wide, 18 feet across. Could a horse with a rider make that jump? Well, maybe...if you were Jesse James and a posse were after you. Devil's Gulch is not only a beautiful tourist spot in Palisades State Park near Garretson, South Dakota it's where legendary Old West outlaw Jesse James made the leap of his life.
SAY WHAT! Sioux Falls Street Crews Have Removed How Much Snow?
Over 5,000 semi-truckloads of snow and counting. That is how much snow street crews have scooped up and hauled away off Sioux Falls city streets thanks to Mother Nature's belated Christmas present to the Sioux Empire last week. Like the rest of us here in the area, the city is...
Will Iowa Pass Its Own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?
Iowa House Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday similar to the law in Florida commonly known as the 'Don't Say Gay Bill', according to the Globe Gazette. The measure says that public school teachers may not teach sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It would also require that school boards provide age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development according to the Globe Gazette. Supporters of the bill say that its meant to allow parents to determine when and where to introduce LGBTQ topics to their children.
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
