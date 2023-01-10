ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Spencer Native Picked to Be New Head of Iowa State Fair

The man who has run the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa for more than a decade is moving up to take over as the new head of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will officially be named CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair in early March. He replaces Gary Slater, who has run the fair since 2001.
SPENCER, IA
Hot 104.7

Can’t Say That: Rejected Personalized Plate Ideas In Iowa

Something I've always found really cool since moving to Iowa 10 months ago is how many different license plates you'll see on the roadway. It seems like a lot of Iowans have fun expressing themselves or showing support for their favorite team, using their license plate. On any given day...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Worst Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Counties for Traffic Deaths

It's a disturbing trend on America's highways and roads - more and more people are dying behind the wheel. According to Stacker, the most recent numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System show that traffic fatalities rose more than seven percent in 2020 to nearly 39,000 across the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside

It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota

The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Papa Woody’s ‘Italian Stallion’

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Will Iowa Pass Its Own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?

Iowa House Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday similar to the law in Florida commonly known as the 'Don't Say Gay Bill', according to the Globe Gazette. The measure says that public school teachers may not teach sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It would also require that school boards provide age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development according to the Globe Gazette. Supporters of the bill say that its meant to allow parents to determine when and where to introduce LGBTQ topics to their children.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy