Sulphur Springs, TX

Obituary for Thelma “Maw” Elliott

Funeral service for Thelma “Maw” Elliott, age 90, of Como, will be held at 11:00a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gary Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Black Oak Cemetery with Landon Lambrich, Denver Tinney, Dawson Tinney, Kobie Wright, Jesse Spence, Logan Williams, Hunter Williams, Austin Stephens, Blake Embrey, and James Elliott serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Elliott went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.
COMO, TX
Obituary for Herbert Kritz

Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
SULPHUR BLUFF, TX
Obituary for Edna Blount

Edna Blount, age 69, of Cooper Tx passed away January 9, 2023 at her daughters’ home in Sulphur Springs, Tx after a brief battle with lung cancer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper Tx, with Danny Ballard officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Jesse Weaver

Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00p.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
POINT, TX
Obituary for Wanda Hatch

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Brian Beadle, Jason Beadle, Landon Womack, Rickey Overton, Christopher Overton, and Art Garcia as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere

Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau-Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
COMO, TX
Obituary for James Harrington

Funeral service for James Harrington, age 62 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Charlie Glass officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Core De Vires, Hunter Stonaker, Darrell Box, Danny Wilburn, Tim Motley and Dakota Jenkins serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Harrington passed away on January 1, 2023 at his residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for JD Hudson

Memorial service for Joshua David Hudson, age 43 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hudson passed away on December 25, 2022. Joshua was born on September 7, 1979, in Sulphur...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/10

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community. For questions about the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Notice for Lois Lynch

Graveside service for Lois Lynch, age 84, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas TX with Jeff Tiemeyer and Cody Rushing officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Lynch passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Arrangements under...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
A Word of Advice for Engaged Couples by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks

Yes, I know this is not the most prevalent wedding season. However, engaged couples have already started planning summer and fall weddings. I recently had the opportunity to visit with State Representative Bryan Slaton in his Greenville office, and his eyes lit up when I mentioned the Twogether in Texas marriage education workshops which I had been leading for the past 8 to 10 years. His belief (and mine, as well) is that a strong marriage leads to strong families, and strong families lead to strong communities.
GREENVILLE, TX
Notice for Odie Bozeman Jr.

Funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Bozeman passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Sunny Springs, Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
SSISD board briefs for January 10, 2023

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 9, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. School board trustee election filing dates for the Saturday, May 6, 2023, election was announced as Wednesday, January 18, 2023, through Friday, February 19, 2023. Seats currently filled by Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn are up for reelection.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
