Obituary for Thelma “Maw” Elliott
Funeral service for Thelma “Maw” Elliott, age 90, of Como, will be held at 11:00a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gary Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Black Oak Cemetery with Landon Lambrich, Denver Tinney, Dawson Tinney, Kobie Wright, Jesse Spence, Logan Williams, Hunter Williams, Austin Stephens, Blake Embrey, and James Elliott serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Elliott went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Obituary for Herbert Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
Obituary for Edna Blount
Edna Blount, age 69, of Cooper Tx passed away January 9, 2023 at her daughters’ home in Sulphur Springs, Tx after a brief battle with lung cancer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper Tx, with Danny Ballard officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Obituary for Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00p.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
Obituary for Wanda Hatch
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Brian Beadle, Jason Beadle, Landon Womack, Rickey Overton, Christopher Overton, and Art Garcia as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm.
Obituary for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere
Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau-Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
Slaughter’s BBQ joins Texas BBQ Trail, first in NE Tex
“A culinary road trip of the most delicious kind… the Texas BBQ Trail is an intimate experience that allows you to see the wonderful small towns sprinkled across Texas,” Texas BBQ website boasts. Previously restricted to central Texas, this year Slaughter’s puts Northeast Texas on the map for...
Obituary for James Harrington
Funeral service for James Harrington, age 62 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Charlie Glass officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Core De Vires, Hunter Stonaker, Darrell Box, Danny Wilburn, Tim Motley and Dakota Jenkins serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Harrington passed away on January 1, 2023 at his residence.
Obituary for JD Hudson
Memorial service for Joshua David Hudson, age 43 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hudson passed away on December 25, 2022. Joshua was born on September 7, 1979, in Sulphur...
Obituary for Steve Parris
Steve “Cuz” Parris, age 75 of Sulphur springs, Texas passed away on December 30, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/10
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community. For questions about the...
Notice for Lois Lynch
Graveside service for Lois Lynch, age 84, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas TX with Jeff Tiemeyer and Cody Rushing officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Lynch passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Arrangements under...
Chamber Connection for 1/4 by Butch Burney
The 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Social networking and a cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with...
A Word of Advice for Engaged Couples by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Yes, I know this is not the most prevalent wedding season. However, engaged couples have already started planning summer and fall weddings. I recently had the opportunity to visit with State Representative Bryan Slaton in his Greenville office, and his eyes lit up when I mentioned the Twogether in Texas marriage education workshops which I had been leading for the past 8 to 10 years. His belief (and mine, as well) is that a strong marriage leads to strong families, and strong families lead to strong communities.
Notice for Odie Bozeman Jr.
Funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Bozeman passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Sunny Springs, Sulphur Springs.
Newest Available Properties That Are Ready For Buyers
Look at a 10-day roundup of the newest properties to hit the market. And if you are worried about the future of real estate, read THE 2023 OUTLOOK FOR REAL ESTATE IN HOPKINS COUNTY to get a better idea of what this year will look like. Also, more properties are coming soon so be on the lookout! 🏡
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Snowflake Campaign Funds New Critical Care Bed
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is offering a huge thank you to the local community for its support of this year’s Snowflake Campaign! The campaign raised over $7,500 and recognized over 75 individuals with snowflakes. As a means of saying “thank you,” the Foundation is using funds raised...
SSISD board briefs for January 10, 2023
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 9, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. School board trustee election filing dates for the Saturday, May 6, 2023, election was announced as Wednesday, January 18, 2023, through Friday, February 19, 2023. Seats currently filled by Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn are up for reelection.
Hopkins County Law Enforcement and First Responders Banquet 2023
Every year, local business leaders and the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce come together to show their appreciation for area law enforcement and first responders. Please join us in sincere thanks to those individuals and organizations who put our lives before theirs everyday. FIRE DEPARTMENTS. 1- SULPHUR BLUFF- Chief Chris...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project Seeks Underwriters
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving. The program,...
