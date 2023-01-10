Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Illinois governor, sheriffs spar over semiautomatic gun law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — To the scores of sheriffs in Illinois who reportedly have vowed not to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons that took effect this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a succinct answer: Yes, you will. Nine in 10 of the state’s sheriffs, joining with gun-rights advocates...
KAAL-TV
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Rescuers raced Friday to find any survivors trapped in debris after tornadoes barreled across parts of the South in a system that killed at least nine people in Alabama and Georgia and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. A...
KAAL-TV
Southern California sheriff’s deputy fatally shot east of LA
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The suspect is in custody, authorities said. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot Friday...
KAAL-TV
Wisconsin voting groups criticize GOP minority turnout email
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Black and Hispanic voters in Wisconsin’s largest city say a Republican election commissioner publicly applauding GOP strategies he credits with depressing minority turnout are a public admission of a conservative strategy in place for years. “He’s proudly telling Hispanic and Latino voters, ‘I’m your...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sworn-in for her second full-term in office
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was sworn-in for her second full-term in office during a formal inauguration ceremony at the Iowa Events Center on Friday morning. Iowa voters reelected Reynolds in the November midterms last year as she campaigned on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy to defeat Democrat, Deidre DeJear.
KAAL-TV
Iowa State Fair names new CEO, fair manager
(ABC 6 News) – Officials at the Iowa State Fair announced a new CEO and fair manager. Jeremy Parsons will replace Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October 2022. Slater had held the position since 2001. Parsons has more than 30 years of fair experience, most recently as...
KAAL-TV
There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega...
Comments / 0