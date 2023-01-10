Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help
In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County delays opening of new high school campus in Kihei
Daughter of North Shore murder victim takes stand in trial to tell chilling story of her kidnapping. The daughter and husband of murder victim Telma Boinville were finally able to tell their stories to a jury on Friday. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unmet key safety requirement delays opening of new $120M high school for South Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new $120 million high school for South Maui will not open next week after all. The state Department of Education said it’s still working through the necessary steps to safely open Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei. The state Land Use Commission required the DOE to...
mauinow.com
Rally speaks out against proposed mosquito release on Maui to battle avian malaria
A sign waving rally was held Saturday in Kahului, asking the state to complete a full Environmental Impact Statement for their planned “Mosquito Control Research Using Wolbachia-based Incompatible Insect Technique” project. The two hour rally was held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue and drew an estimated 60 participants, according to...
mauinow.com
Snorkeler rescued in Nāpili; 3 people aboard capsized Jet Ski at Kanahā brought to safety
County of Maui ocean safety officers rescued a snorkeler caught in a rip current and three people aboard a capsized jet ski Thursday, during a second day of high surf from a north-northwest swell. In West Maui, an ocean safety officer aboard rescue watercraft from DT Fleming Beach Park was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family stuck at Kahului airport for hours due to FAA system outage
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
mauinow.com
Maui’s Baldwin and Hoʻokipa Beach Parks close in anticipation of XL surf, Kūʻau flooding reported
Kūʻau Bay Beach Park closed, flooding impacts parking lot. Update: (10:10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023) The County of Maui closed Kūʻau Bay Beach Park on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, when the parking lot at the facility began flooding. The closure was done as an extra-large swell began impacting north and west shores of affected islands. This is in addition to the closure of Baldwin Beach Park and Hoʻokipa Beach Park in Pāʻia.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
