Athens, GA

The Dawgs celebrate their 2023 National Championship win

The streets of Athens were filled with red and black on Saturday as bulldog fans from across the state gathered for a parade at the University of Georgia to celebrate the dawgs' back-to-back national championship win. Some football fans came from nearby, like Sue Thrasher from Watkinsville who’s been watching...
ATHENS, GA
Clarke Board of Education appoints new member

Members of the Clarke County Board of Education appointed a new member to fill the vacancy in District 2, created when Kirrena Gallagher resigned to run for Athens-Clarke County Commission. Three candidates were nominated, and the Board voted to appoint Claudia Butts. "I do think that we need more people...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Crime and Accidents down in Athens

Crime and accidents are down in the Classic City, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The city saw a one percent total reduction in crime in 2022 when compared to the 2021 calendar year. Significant reductions were found in several crime categories, with ⅓ fewer robberies, and around 10% fewer burglaries and crimes against persons.
ATHENS, GA
Prosecutor's office is severely understaffed

The district attorney representing Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties faces a drastic shortage of attorneys. Western Judicial Circuit DA Deborah Gonzalez pitched ACC Commissioners last night on adding $250,000 to her office’s budget to combat gang activity. Part of that money would go towards hiring a new gang prosecutor. In the course of that conversation, District 10’s Mike Hamby asked Gonzalez how many assistant district attorneys her office currently had.
ATHENS, GA

