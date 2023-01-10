Multicultural Chinese New Year celebration heads to Tampa’s Water Works park next weekend
Although most people rang 2023 a few weeks ago, a local nonprofit gets ready for its annual Chinese New Year celebration with a full slate of cultural performances, a wide range of Asian food and tasty waterfront views.
The Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans hosts this free event on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Tampa Heights' Water Works park.
A variety of both traditional and modern dances, martial arts demonstrations and live music will take over the Water Works bandshell next weekend—including the iconic Lion dance and a Peking opera performance. Traditional Chinese instruments—like the seven-stringed guqin and large, violin-like erhu—will also be featured.
[event-1] Sunny Duann, a local real estate agent and one of the event's organizers, tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that there will be up to a dozen food vendors specializing in different East and Southeast Asian cuisines. Guests can expect stuffed buns, fresh rice noodles, grilled lamb kabobs, Japanese grilled fish, Thai desserts, a variety of milk teas and more.
Other non-food vendors will sling Chinese arts, crafts, and typical New Year's souvenirs.
There will also be a kids-friendly arts area, where volunteers will teach origami and other paper crafts to children. And the adults will have a chance to enjoy two calligraphy artists who can print good luck characters for you, helping you start the Year of the Rabbit off right.
For more information on this Chinese New Year event, head to the Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans’ Facebook page (@sacatampabay) , where more details will be posted as the celebration nears closer.
Although this event is hosted every January, Duann says that the organization's membership has drastically increased since last year's celebration, so 2023's programming will be as robust as ever.
Duann—who was born in China but grew up in Taiwan—is a part of another local organization that's hosting a more intimate New Year's event across the bridge. On Saturday, Jan. 28, Clearwater's Nine Spices hosts a networking and educational Chinese New Year event , where guests can learn about wine pairings, different types of noodles and enjoy a $40 hot pot dinner.
