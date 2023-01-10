ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horace man arrested after getting car stuck, faces numerous charges

CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County deputies after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan Stanley walked to a rural home...
Former Fargo employee arrested after making threats to business and law enforcement

FARGO (KFGO) – On Tuesday, January 10, Fargo police were called to a local business after they reported getting threats from a former employee. The suspect had sent numerous emails to the business allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. Officers had also received threats from the suspect when she was told the business had placed a trespass notice against her.
