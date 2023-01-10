WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – The West Fargo Fire Department has a new automated dispatching system that is helping firefighters to respond to calls faster. “The lights come on when the call goes out. There’s reader boards that tell us what the address is instead of having to try and listen to the audio,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO