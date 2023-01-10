Read full article on original website
New automated dispatch system cuts confusion, response times for West Fargo Fire Department
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – The West Fargo Fire Department has a new automated dispatching system that is helping firefighters to respond to calls faster. “The lights come on when the call goes out. There’s reader boards that tell us what the address is instead of having to try and listen to the audio,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.
Horace man arrested after getting car stuck, faces numerous charges
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County deputies after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan Stanley walked to a rural home...
Former Fargo employee arrested after making threats to business and law enforcement
FARGO (KFGO) – On Tuesday, January 10, Fargo police were called to a local business after they reported getting threats from a former employee. The suspect had sent numerous emails to the business allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. Officers had also received threats from the suspect when she was told the business had placed a trespass notice against her.
