Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
High School Sports Results Thursday January 12
(Ella Jevne led the Storm with 14 points and Mia Rogholt added 12 points for the Storm) (Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 10 points. Kylan Gerads led the Huskies with 23 points) Kimball 53, ACGC 36. Holdingford 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 32. Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 31. BBE 84, Royalton...
Roundball Roundup: Fairport wins overtime thriller
Red Raiders close out strong to take down Bruins
Thursday Scoreboard – January 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHL Wild 3, Islanders 1 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34 Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43 Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64 DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23 Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42 […]
High School Sports 1/13: Fond Du Lac takes first in the FVA with win over Neenah
(WFRV) – As the halfway point of the high school basketball regular season has come and gone, the best teams in Northeast Wisconsin vie for sole possession atop their respective conferences. The FVA’s top two boys teams did just that Friday night. The Neenah Rockets travelled to Fond Du Lac to take on the Cardinals […]
Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1. Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest. The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday. In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake...
Wausau West pins six, tops Wausau East in conference wrestling dual
WAUSAU – Wausau West won 11 of the 14 matches, six by pin, to defeat Wausau East 53-18 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday night at East High School. Connor Calmes (170 pounds), Caleb Tuley (285), Henry Ruffi (106), Christopher Galang (126), Gabriel Galang (145) and Henry Galang (160) each won by pin for the Warriors, who are now 2-1 in the WVC.
Marshfield wrestling team tops Stevens Point, D.C. Everest to take over first place in WVC
MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield wrestling team remains undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet season after posting a pair of victories over Stevens Point and D.C. Everest on Thursday at Marshfield High School. The double-dual, precipitated by a postponement of a match due to poor weather in December,...
