High School Sports Results Thursday January 12

(Ella Jevne led the Storm with 14 points and Mia Rogholt added 12 points for the Storm) (Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 10 points. Kylan Gerads led the Huskies with 23 points) Kimball 53, ACGC 36. Holdingford 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 32. Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 31. BBE 84, Royalton...
Thursday Scoreboard – January 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHL Wild 3, Islanders 1 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34 Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43 Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64 DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23 Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42 […]
Wausau West pins six, tops Wausau East in conference wrestling dual

WAUSAU – Wausau West won 11 of the 14 matches, six by pin, to defeat Wausau East 53-18 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday night at East High School. Connor Calmes (170 pounds), Caleb Tuley (285), Henry Ruffi (106), Christopher Galang (126), Gabriel Galang (145) and Henry Galang (160) each won by pin for the Warriors, who are now 2-1 in the WVC.
