wvih.com
Man Arrested After Bizarre Death In Old Louisville
According to Louisville Metro Police Department, 43 year-old Jeremiah Bowman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
Wave 3
Man killed after shooting in the Original Highlands neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Original Highlands neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When...
Wave 3
LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
Arrests made in New Year's Day shootout where nearly 600 rounds were fired: Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six men have been arrested in a connection with a massive New Year's Day shootout in which nearly 600 rounds were fired near an apartment complex in Louisville, Kentucky, police announced this week. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to reports of two groups...
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
WLKY.com
Man charged with kidnapping 6-year-old girl in Valley Station takes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robby Wildt admitted in court Friday to kidnapping a girl, 6, outside her Valley Station home in 2021. Quick action by neighbors helped get the little girl home safely. Her mother later said the girl had been drawing with sidewalk chalk at the time. Neighbors who...
'It almost hit him': Nearly 600 rounds fired outside Louisville apartment complex, six arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple arrests have been made in connection to a massive shootout outside an apartment complex near Hikes Point on New Years Day. According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane on a report of two groups of people shooting at each other.
WLKY.com
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
wdrb.com
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
wdrb.com
Man crossing the street early Sunday morning killed in hit and run crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man died after a car hit him in an early morning crash Sunday. Around 3 a.m. LMPD said the man was at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street, crossing Jefferson Street in the crosswalk, when he was hit. The...
Wave 3
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest. On Facebook, LMPD shared photos of a man who they believe could be connected to an early morning shooting that happened in the Highlands last week. (Story continues below)
wdrb.com
Louisville police ask for public's help to identify 'person of interest' in Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify an individual they're calling a "person of interest" in a shooting that took place in the Highlands last week. "WHO IS THIS?" police asked in a social media post that included the images. "We'd love the opportunity...
Wave 3
Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
wdrb.com
Authorities release identity, cause of death of 79-year-old man found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities released the identity and cause of death of a 79-year-old man found dead Wednesday in a building in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, David Sloan, who lived in the area, died of "blunt and sharp force injuries." On Wednesday afternoon, more...
YAHOO!
Louisville bank robbery suspect dubbed 'Mr. Smooth' arrested in Nashville, police say
Update: Jones was sentenced Jan. 12, 2023, to serve 17 1/2 years in prison and then three years of supervised of release and also pay $8,126 in restitution. The original story from May 2021 is below. A man dubbed "Mr. Smooth" was arrested last week in Nashville, Tennessee, and will...
Wave 3
Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.
Wave 3
UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
