Ample Hills Creamery, the popular ice cream purveyor, has shut down all 12 of its stores—including its two in Queens. The creamery, known for churning out innovative and story-themed ice creams, initially said that it was closing the stores on a temporary basis—between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25—due to a lack of capital.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO