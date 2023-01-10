Cycling calendar: the best places to bike in Australia every month of the year

A cyclist at Wadjemup (Rottnest Island, Western Australia), where bike riders can expect a mostly car-free island except for some shuttle buses and the occasional quokka.

When the travel writer Andrew Bain first got into cycle touring, he was struck by how limited the local options were. Bain, the author of Ultimate Cycling Trips: Australia, spent 14 months cycling around the country at the turn of the millennium. “Twenty years ago, Australia was really not a place many people toured,” he says. Fortunately, Australia’s network of cycling trails has expanded rapidly since, and now caters for first-timers through to seasoned road warriors.

In his native Tasmania, Bain has “seen mountain biking go crazy since Derby opened in 2015; there are dozens, if not hundreds, of mountain bike parks around the country now”. At the other end of the spectrum, rail trails have proliferated, especially in Victoria, and offer a gentle introduction to cycle touring thanks to moderate gradients, frequent access points and a complete absence of traffic.

And it’s not just the trails that have improved: e-bike technology has made downhill and road cycling more accessible than ever before. Bain says: “I keep bumping into people who are getting into cycling in their 60s and 70s because they now can hop on an e-bike … Basically, there’s never been an easier time to get into cycle touring.”

January

Santos Tour Down Under Ride (Challenge Tour), South Australia

20 January

The first race on the international professional cycling calendar draws plenty of spectators to Adelaide and the surrounding regions, but you can also join in the action on the Challenge Tour. Closed roads, nutrition stops and mechanical support provide a taste of what professional riders experience on the 123.5km stage three ride, and once you’re done you can grab a spot by the finish line and watch them roll in.

For a more leisurely option, take the popular shared-use Linear Park Trail. The 46km route starts in Athelstone and follows along the Torrens River as it meanders between tall red gums and banks of reeds, through the Adelaide city centre and ends at West Beach.

February

Australian Alpine Epic Trail, Victoria

The first trail in the southern hemisphere to receive the “epic” designation from the International Mountain Bicycling Association, this summer-only ride loses over a kilometre in altitude on a breathtaking 40km descent. From the summit of Mt Buller the trail winds through stands of mountain ash and snow gum, underneath granite overhangs and along exposed ridgelines with spectacular views.

Over 35km, the Thredbo Valley Track follows the Thredbo River through forest, gullies and open grasslands. Photograph: Andrew Bain/Alamy

Sydneysiders looking to get their thrills closer to home can head to the Thredbo Valley Track, which follows the Thredbo River for 35km through dense forest, fern-filled gullies and open grasslands, and becomes more challenging as it nears Jindabyne.

March

Margaret River, Western Australia

In recent years, Margaret River has seen a flurry of trail construction, making cycling an excellent way to explore the region. Photograph: Andrew Bain/Alamy

Already blessed with world-class surf breaks, wineries and restaurants, Margaret River has also seen a flurry of trail construction in recent years. The 31km Wadandi Track – graded “easy” for mountain bikers – is a great way to explore the region, while the maze-like Creek Trails and Wooditjup Trails networks weave through towering karri trees, granite outcrops and babbling creeks despite being just minutes from the Margaret River township.

If you prefer to stick to sealed roads, Wadjemup (Rottnest Island) is a great option. A 25-minute ferry ride from Fremantle brings you to a mostly car-free island where cyclists share the road with shuttle buses and the occasional quokka, leaving plenty of time to concentrate on visiting the island’s 63 beaches.

April

Blue Derby, Tasmania

Blue Derby, in the town of Derby, north-east Tasmania, has carved a reputation as one of the best mountain biking trails in the world. Photograph: Andrew Bain/Alamy

Derby in north-east Tasmania isn’t just home to one of the best mountain biking destinations in Australia. With 125km of purpose-built singletrack catering to all skill levels, Blue Derby is one of the best networks in the world. Ribbons of chocolate soil wind between giant ferns and boulders, offering everything from gentle green runs to double blacks like Kumma-Gutza, which has been named the specialised trail of the year by Enduro World Series. It’s also easy to link several trails into one epic, daylong journey.

If you prefer to take things at a slower pace, Bain recommends Maria Island off Tasmania’s east coast. “It’s car-free but there are still wide roads, and the trails go past the main sights,” such as Painted Cliffs, Fossil Cliffs and the world heritage-listed convict sites, he says. “Plus, you’ve got wombats watching you wherever you go and you can do it all straight off the ferry.”

May

Murray to Mountains Rail Trail, Victoria

“This is a really popular ride for cyclists seeking beautiful autumn colours,” says Bain, singling out the stretch between Myrtleford and Bright for the abundance of eye-catching gold, crimson and burnt umber foliage. Despite the spectacular alpine scenery, the rail trail is relatively flat and sealed for almost the entire 116km length, and there are plenty of opportunities to visit wineries, breweries and food producers along the way. Make it a relaxed three-day trip with stops in Beechworth and Myrtleford, and you have an excellent itinerary for a first overnight cycling trip.

June

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, Queensland

Spanning 161km, the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is the longest rail trail in the country. Photograph: Andrew Bain/Alamy

As southern Australia starts to cool down over winter, cyclists looking further north will discover a robust network of single- and multi-day rides. Spanning 161km, this is the longest rail trail in the country. It meanders gently downhill from Yarraman through a valley of fertile farmland, blackbutt and cedar forests over three days, and ends at Wulkuraka. For a shorter option in the city, the Brisbane River Loop connects a series of bike paths that follow the Brisbane River.

July

Alice Springs, Northern Territory

Lately, mountain bikers have taken to exploring Alice Springs via its rapidly expanding network of trails. Photograph: Andrew Bain/Alamy

Locals have been exploring the rugged landscapes around Alice Springs by 4WD for years, and more recently they’ve been joined by convoys of mountain bikers taking advantage of a rapidly expanding network of trails. There’s over 200km of singletrack within riding distance of town, covering everything from fast, flowy trails to seriously technical descents. Visit in winter and you can expect comfortable daytime temperatures in the low 20s, perfect for long days of riding along the deep red escarpments.

August

Smithfield Mountain Bike Park, Queensland

Long before Derby was luring thrill-seekers from across the globe, Australia’s first mountain bike park opened at the other end of the country. Located just outside of Cairns, Smithfield was hosting world tour events way back in the 1990s and the tight curls of track twisting through dense jungle, along craggy ridges and across crystal-clear creeks still hold up. The dry season is undoubtedly the best time to tackle these trails, but it’s worth noting that it gets steamy in the rainforest so it makes sense to ride early in the day, especially if you don’t have an e-bike.

September

Riesling Trail, South Australia

The Riesling Trail in South Australia’s Clare Valley is an excellent bike route for beginners and wine lovers. Photograph: Andrew Bain/Alamy

Since launching in 1994, this rail trail traversing the Clare Valley north of Adelaide has become one of the better-known cycling routes in the country. The shady 33km trail is well-maintained and passes within metres of dozens of vineyards and cellar doors, making it an excellent choice for beginners. Those searching for an extra challenge can continue south for another 19km on the Rattler Trail. The region is at its best in spring, when vines crowned in budburst are surrounded by bright fields of golden canola.

October

Munda Biddi, Western Australia

Stretching over 1,000km from the outskirts of Perth to Albany, this is one of the longest continual off-road trails in the world. Riders will encounter jarrah and tingle forests, undulating farmland and even mining leases along the way any time, but spring brings the bonus of open grasslands carpeted in wildflowers. Most riders take the better part of a month to cover the entire distance, sleeping in purpose-built huts at the end of each stage; regular town stops make it easy to resupply or tackle shorter sections.

November

MS Gong Ride Classic, New South Wales

For 40 years, this annual event has travelled from central Sydney through the Sutherland shire and Royal national park before heading south along the Grand Pacific Drive to Wollongong. The closed roads provide a rare opportunity to enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, and the 52km and 79km options provide achievable goals for budding cyclists. Even better, the event has raised more than $40m for multiple sclerosis research since its inception. If you’re not quite ready for that challenge, Royal national park has plenty of shorter options including the 10km Lady Carrington Drive.

December

Great Ocean Road, Victoria

Early December – before the summer school holidays – is a good time to tackle the Great Ocean Road. Photograph: Andrew Bain/Alamy

Bain is a huge fan of the famous coastal route, which he says is “so much better as a ride than a drive”, but adds that it’s best avoided during school holidays when it can become crowded with cars. Instead, the 243km ride between Torquay and Warrnambool is best tackled in early December. That way you can beat the traffic and still enjoy long summer days with plenty of time to appreciate the rugged coastline of limestone cliffs battered by pounding surf, plus charming seaside towns, temperate rainforest and serene river estuaries along the way.