Both TMHS Basketball teams defeated on Tuesday; both in tough losing skids
Both the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls and boys basketball teams were defeated on Tuesday night, and both are now winless in the month of January. The girls fell to a strong North Andover team, 57-41, at home to fall to 2-5 on the season and run its losing streak to three games with two back-to-back losses to Chelmsford coming before this one.
On the court, Shawsheen loses game, star player to injury
BILLERICA - Senior Mavrick Bourdeau suffered what could be a badly injured ankle in the early stages of Tuesday night’s game at Kipp Academy in Lynn and the Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team lost a tight game, 56-50. The loss dropped the Rams to 4-3 overall and leaves coach Joe Gore with quite a challenge in the coming weeks, finding the right combinations to fill in for the reigning Commonwealth Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player.
The eyes of a Wildcat: Sophomore Eva Boudreau pumps in 25, adds 10 rebounds in Friday’s win over Stoneham
WILMINGTON– As a sophomore in high school, many athletes would be more than content with making their desired sport’s varsity roster. High school sports are competitive, especially at the varsity level, and can be challenging to break into right away. Eva Boudreau is not only excelling as one...
Playing for the Redmen, playing in this game, a once-in-a-lifetime experience
BOSTON – Over the history of the program, the word “experience” resonates to every hockey player to lace up the skates for the Tewksbury High School boys team. Being a member of the Redmen hockey team comes with just about every positive experience one will go through during their hockey career. The experience of sold out Saturday nights at Breakaway Ice Center, being a role model to aspiring youth players, and the pride of representing the history of the program is special.
Back in 2007, Jacintho qualified for Nationals in Power Lifting contest
The last few weeks we didn’t run archived stories written by the late Mike Ippolito on purpose, because usually at the end of the calendar year the stories were team previews and game stories, and not feature stories. Here we start back up again with a story that was published in the January 10th, 2007 Tewksbury Town Crier edition.
Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project
After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
Bishop O’Connell is tabbed for a major position
WOBURN - Bishop Mark O'Connell has been named Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia by the Archdiocese of Boston. Bishop O’Connell, a former Woburn resident, is well known in the area and has family ties in West Woburn. Over the years he has served at St. Barbara’s Church...
Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan
WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
At Target shopping plaza off I-93: Liv’s Juice and Acai Bar coming to Commerce Way storefront
WOBURN - A new juice and nutrition bar will be taking over a vacant storefront within the shopping plaza that’s anchored by a PETCO and Target Department store off Commerce Way. During the City Council’s latest meeting in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously to issue a special...
A Senior Profile: Amanda Frechette
This week’s Senior Profile showcases Amanda Frechette, a hardworking, reliable, and organized Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Amanda has a positive perspective and will always go out of her way to help a friend or make someone's day brighter. This is demonstrated by her passion to assist the community, particularly during the pandemic, when she helped at the "Masks Now Coalition" to raise awareness, make, and give masks to hospitals and senior homes. She has undoubtedly assisted many people in her community and will continue to do so in the future.
Center Elementary School opens to students
TEWKSBURY — After years of planning to open the new Center Elementary School on Pleasant Street, Tewksbury teachers and staff were working up until the last minute on Wednesday, Jan. 4 — one day before students were welcomed into the building. Serving nearly 800 students, the school was...
Town leaders eye summer groundbreaking for Maillet, Sommes and Morgan wetlands project
READING - Town officials hope to break ground on a major wetlands restoration project at the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Conservation area off of Willow Street by the start of the summer. During a Select Board meeting earlier this week in Town Hall, Town Manager Fidel Maltez boasted about the...
Trial in case of Select Board member continued until March
TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, a motion was filed in the Woburn District Court for a continuance of the case of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts vs. Tewksbury Selectman Mark Kratman. Kratman was scheduled to appear in court in January with regards to his arrest on Nov. 11,...
Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium
For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
Newton, MA Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a...
New daycare proposed for Main Street
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 9, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. The board conducted a site plan review and land disturbance permit application for the Carciofi Realty Trust at 770 Main St., an existing residential property next to Tewksbury Federal Credit Union. Engineer Ben Osgood...
