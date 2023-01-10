Read full article on original website
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album: Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10 via Columbia. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and features production from Mike Will Made-It, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. It was announced with a short video trailer, which finds Cyrus poolside as it cuts between shots of the musician and the blue sky and water that surround her. Check it out below.
iheart.com
Kim Petras Proves She's The New Pop Princess At iHeartRadio LIVE Show
It was a "huge day for gays," on Friday, January 6th, 2023 according to Kim Petras. For pop culture enthusiasts who love joyful and unapologetic queer artistry, the day marked the Season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race and the new pop princess' exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show. Lucky for us, live television can be experienced over and over again in today's streaming age because Petras' iHeartRadio LIVE show further cemented her as a pop visionary you don't want to miss out on.
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
TMZ.com
Kanye West and Yeezy Architect Have Private Wedding Ceremony
Kanye West isn't just hanging around town with a mystery blonde, he's also married to her -- they recently had a private ceremony to celebrate their love ... TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ the woman is Bianca Censori, she hails from Australia and she's worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. She's also been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde look we've recently seen.
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
'I Was an Original Playboy Bunny—It Changed My Life'
Anna Lederer Gordon, 71, tells Newsweek about working at the Manhattan Playboy club from 1968 to 1971.
monovisions.com
Nenad Samuilo Amodaj: Hoop and Ball Photographic Series
Amodaj created the Hoop and Ball series of photographs in June 2010 with dancer and author Shawnrey Notto. The photographs were based on an earlier series of drawings Nenad made of Notto wearing parts of the deconstructed wedding dress during his figure drawing study in Michael Markowitz’s 23rd Street studio in San Francisco.
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
People are just discovering what AM and PM means
I was today year's old when I found out what AM and PM mean. Prepare to be relieved someone else didn't know either:. The likelihood is, you probably didn't pay much attention in your year one lessons and haven't given much thought to what AM and PM mean since. It...
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
She left him pointers on bedtime rituals, hair care, how much screen time the kids get, a reminder to use sunblock, ironing shirts, etc.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Brad Pitt Debuts a New Heartthrob Haircut at the Golden Globes
A pre-event haircut is something of a standard, particularly if there’s a red carpet involved. But when Brad Pitt carries off said standard trim, the world tends to take note. The actor stepped out at the 2023 Golden Globes with a jaunty haircut that helped reassert his status as—well, that guy. After more than a year of rocking slightly overgrown blonde lengths designed to be casually combed back, Pitt marked his red carpet kickoff with a closer-cropped cut worthy of recognition.
Vogue Magazine
