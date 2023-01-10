Police: Dad of missing girl told her mom she would never see the child again

UPDATE: Man accused of kidnapping daughter arrested

The Marysville Police Department and Michigan State Police are searching for a missing child they believed was taken by her father and are asking for the community's help.

Marysville Police Department believe Lillianna Nardini, 4, was last seen being dropped off by an unidentified person at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Burger King on the 3100 block of Gratiot Avenue in Marysville. Police believe she is with her father Erik Nardini.

Erik Nardini was recently served with a court order, ordering the child be turning over to Lilliana’s mother, according to police.

After being served with the court order he made statements to the mother she would never see the child again, police said.

"The 2014 GMC Sierra MI plate DB27664 is no longer needed in connection with this case," the Marysville Police Department said in an email. "The vehicle and owner have been located and are not sought in this investigation. However, we are still looking for the 2018 Chevy Silverado Charcoal in color MI plate CSP838 in relation to this case."

It is believed that Lilliana will be with her father and they are currently on the run, the Marysville Police Department said.

If either Lilliana or Erik Nardini are seen, do not approach and call 911

If anyone has any information leading to the location of either person please call the Marysville Police Department at (810) 364-6300 or the Port Huron Police Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383.

Lillianna Nardini is described as being 3-feet-tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is white. The clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown and she does not have identifying marks.

Erik Nardini is a resident of the Macomb and Oakland County areas. Lillianna's mother is a resident of Cadillac.

Police were still searching for them as of print deadline.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Police: Dad of missing girl told her mom she would never see the child again