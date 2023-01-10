Trevor Lawrence is probably going to play in many playoff games. It's hard to imagine any of the others starting as poorly as his first playoff game. Lawrence threw an interception on the first pass of his playoff career. It was batted at the line, batted again by defensive end Joey Bosa and intercepted by linebacker Drue Tranquill. The Chargers scored a touchdown two plays later and led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO