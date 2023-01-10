ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Trevor Lawrence's 1st playoff pass picked off, and he throws another few plays later

Trevor Lawrence is probably going to play in many playoff games. It's hard to imagine any of the others starting as poorly as his first playoff game. Lawrence threw an interception on the first pass of his playoff career. It was batted at the line, batted again by defensive end Joey Bosa and intercepted by linebacker Drue Tranquill. The Chargers scored a touchdown two plays later and led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's confidence somehow never wavered. Not after the first interception. Or the second. Or the third. Or even the fourth. The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four...
Brock Purdy keeps rolling, makes history with big game for 49ers in win over Seahawks

Check off another box for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Maybe at some point Purdy will have a bad game and the San Francisco 49ers will lose, but it wasn't in his first career playoff start. Purdy passed yet another test by helping guide the 49ers through a more competitive wild-card playoff game than expected against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks led at halftime but the 49ers blew them out in the second half.
Sean McVay will stay on as Rams coach after contemplating future

Sean McVay isn't ready to step away from coaching yet. McVay will return as Los Angeles Rams coach, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Media, after contemplating his future. McVay is 60-38 as Rams coach and has a Super Bowl win, but this season the Rams went 5-12 and...
2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins AFC wild-card game

The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills. Sunday, January 15. Time:...
Lamar Jackson ruled out of Ravens' playoff game vs. Bengals

It's official. Lamar Jackson is out. The Baltimore Ravens ruled Jackson out of Saturday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday with his lingering knee injury. The news arrives a day after Jackson alluded to his anticipated absence for the wild card game on Twitter. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley...
Spurs break NBA attendance record with 68,323 fans at the Alamodome

The San Antonio Spurs might be 13-29, but they've got the entire NBA beat in one area of the record book. With a crowd of 68,323 fans, the Spurs broke the NBA single-game attendance record on Friday against the Golden State Warriors. The increased attendance came thanks to a special game played at the team's former home at the Alamodome as part of a celebration of its 50th anniversary.
