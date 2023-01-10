Read full article on original website
Trevor Lawrence's 1st playoff pass picked off, and he throws another few plays later
Trevor Lawrence is probably going to play in many playoff games. It's hard to imagine any of the others starting as poorly as his first playoff game. Lawrence threw an interception on the first pass of his playoff career. It was batted at the line, batted again by defensive end Joey Bosa and intercepted by linebacker Drue Tranquill. The Chargers scored a touchdown two plays later and led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's confidence somehow never wavered. Not after the first interception. Or the second. Or the third. Or even the fourth. The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four...
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Brock Purdy keeps rolling, makes history with big game for 49ers in win over Seahawks
Check off another box for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Maybe at some point Purdy will have a bad game and the San Francisco 49ers will lose, but it wasn't in his first career playoff start. Purdy passed yet another test by helping guide the 49ers through a more competitive wild-card playoff game than expected against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks led at halftime but the 49ers blew them out in the second half.
Sean McVay will stay on as Rams coach after contemplating future
Sean McVay isn't ready to step away from coaching yet. McVay will return as Los Angeles Rams coach, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Media, after contemplating his future. McVay is 60-38 as Rams coach and has a Super Bowl win, but this season the Rams went 5-12 and...
2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins AFC wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills. Sunday, January 15. Time:...
Giants bail out officials, NFL after ridiculous roughing call on critical Kirk Cousins pass
Officials got let off the hook for this one. The New York Giants survived a late drive from the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday for a wild-card win on the road. But the Vikings got a big assist along the way. With 2:33 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Giants...
Chargers Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr., Joey Bosa vouch for 'incredible leader' Brandon Staley
Brandon Staley is under fire. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach is facing calls for his job following Saturday's collapse from a 27-0 lead to a wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those calls aren't coming from the Chargers locker room. The team's most prominent players vouched for their head...
Sean McVay's return a bright spot for Rams; injuries dampen wild-card weekend; and a big Pro-Bowl snub
The playoffs are here, so naturally, this this week's edition of Four Verts, we’re going to spend time talking about two high-profile NFL figures that aren’t in this year’s playoffs. The Rams got their lead man back, the Raiders had a player snubbed from the All-Pro team and a few injuries are really going to hurt the AFC playoff race.
Lamar Jackson ruled out of Ravens' playoff game vs. Bengals
It's official. Lamar Jackson is out. The Baltimore Ravens ruled Jackson out of Saturday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday with his lingering knee injury. The news arrives a day after Jackson alluded to his anticipated absence for the wild card game on Twitter. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley...
'Chargering' like we've never seen before: Chargers blow 27-point lead, lose to Jaguars
And we all thought we'd seen the peak of "Chargering." Not even close. What the Los Angeles Chargers did on Saturday night makes all their other weird losses look tame. You can't lead 27-0, after forcing four first-half interceptions, and lose. But this is the Chargers. It's a franchise that finds ways to surprise us, and not in a good way.
Doug Pederson doesn't challenge a missed call on a dropped pass and it costs Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett got up, with Jacksonville Jaguars defenders gesturing that Everett had just dropped the ball, and he signaled to hurry up with the next play. That should have tipped off Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to challenge Everett's catch. But he didn't. It was a...
Spurs break NBA attendance record with 68,323 fans at the Alamodome
The San Antonio Spurs might be 13-29, but they've got the entire NBA beat in one area of the record book. With a crowd of 68,323 fans, the Spurs broke the NBA single-game attendance record on Friday against the Golden State Warriors. The increased attendance came thanks to a special game played at the team's former home at the Alamodome as part of a celebration of its 50th anniversary.
