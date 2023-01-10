ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

bendsource.com

Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend

The Campfire Hotel in Bend will soon see another restaurant added to its roster, when Fire on the Mountain opens in the former auto dealership building on the southeast corner of the Campfire property. Fire on the Mountain and Campfire announced the addition of the popular Portland-area wings place this month, with a projected opening spring or early summer.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

A Dozen Desert Wonders

Oregon's high desert – that vast expanse of sagebrush between Bend and Boise, Idaho, – is a truly spectacular place with wonders that reveal themselves through frequent visits and close, quiet observation. While many people confine their desert visits to the spring and fall to avoid summer's heat and winter's cold, the desert is enjoyable year-round when you know where to go and what to do. And, there's more to do than you might think!
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?

Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Left Coast Burger Packs It In

Left Coast Burger Co., the "old-school burger joint" concept created by the Brown Owl's Lisandro Ramon, is closing its doors. LBC began work on its original location in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in 2019, and later added a location in The Grove in Northwest Crossing – a location that remained open until recent days.
BEND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street

The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
MADRAS, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Water forecast: the earliest measurements are in

The crucial ingredient to success for Jefferson County growers depends chiefly on what happens 90 miles to the south in the Wickiup Reservoir watershed over the next 80 days. This week the Natural Resources Conservation Service revealed the earliest insights into the 2023 water outlook for North Unit Irrigation District patrons.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Bend

Maybe you are searching for a complete list of hotel in the Bend region. You are going to know a hotel complete list details in Bend. Also, a direction map link from your location, and details address, Support Hotline, Web Link details, approximate people reviews, has been added. Our team has collected this details from these hotel ‘, official page.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.

Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend teacher receives award after saving student’s life

A Bend-La Pine School District teacher is being honored for her efforts to save the life of a student. The district presented its “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” Award to Spanish teacher Madeline Ranstrom. It was just before winter break when Ranstrom was alerted to a...
BEND, OR

