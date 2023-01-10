ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Pizza Hut serves up nostalgia as ‘Big New Yorker’ returns from the late ’90s

By Matt Adams
 5 days ago

After more than two decades, Pizza Hut is bringing back the “Big New Yorker” and its huge, foldable slices.

The pizza debuted in 1999, and while it wasn’t around long, it has gained a cult following over the years. The 16-inch pizza is cut into six slices that are meant to be folded when eaten.

The pizza chain said the Big New Yorker is “inspired by the spirit of New York with an XL pizza that is as big and bold as the city that never sleeps.” It’s designed to mimic New York-style pizza, known for its oversize slices.

The Big New Yorker is topped with marinara sauce, extra cheese and seasoning meant to evoke an “authentic New York pizzeria build,” the company said. You’ll be able to get it with double pepperoni or another topping. Extra cheese or toppings are available for an additional charge.

Pizza Hut said customer demand brought the pizza back, with social media accounts, Reddit threads and a Change.org petition calling for its return since Pizza Hut retired it from the menu.

The price starts at $13.99. Pizza Hut said the Big New Yorker will be available starting Feb. 1 for a limited time. Hut Rewards members will be able to get it a day early on Jan. 31.

