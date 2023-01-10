ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Magazine Is Thirsty as Hell for St. Louis

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJU7w_0k9cZhRb00
Chicago Magazine is hoping that St. Louis will come on and feel the Illinoise.

Chicago Magazine likes what the Lou is up to so much they want us in their state.

An article posted to the 50-year-old magazine's website yesterday argues that St. Louis should ditch Missouri and join team Illinois.

The piece titled " We’ll Swap You Southern Illinois for St. Louis
" argues that Chicago and St. Louis have much more in common with each other than they do the rural areas of their respective states. Apparently, counties in southern Illinois are already voting to explore secession, so the piece's author, Edward Robert McClelland, suggests they go ahead and secede their way over to Missouri, and Illinois will take St. Louis in exchange.

As McClelland points out, if this deal did go down, Illinois would lose a 198-foot-tall cross in Effingham, but acquire the three-times-as-tall Gateway Arch. That does seem like a pretty sweet deal for Illinois.

Not to mention that in addition to the Arch, Illinois would also be getting the St. Louis City SC, the Blues, more empty brick houses than they'd know what to do with, Tower Grove Park, Forest Park, Steve’s Hot Dogs, a culture of highly imprudent driving, the Cardinals, the Cardinals' 11 World Series championships, and the list just keeps going.


The proposed swap would require Illinois to part ways with the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle .

Talk of St. Louis leaving Missouri in one fashion or another is nothing new. McClelland's own piece even cites a Bill McClellan column from 2011 suggesting a similar proposal.

To McClelland's credit, he's willing to accept us warts and all. He writes: "We already have plenty of urban street crime in Illinois, so a little more won’t hurt us."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
advantagenews.com

More details in Alton woman’s murder

A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ALTON, IL
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
937
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy