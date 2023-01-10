ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Why Clemson football’s Garrett Riley hire is great news for Cade Klubnik

The college football offseason is officially here, and the coaching carousel is in full swing. While most of the attention rightfully goes towards the head coaches, the right assistant coach hires can also completely change a team. Of all the assistant coach hires this college football offseason, Clemson made the biggest splash so far on […] The post Why Clemson football’s Garrett Riley hire is great news for Cade Klubnik appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
Why Alabama will win 2023 College Football Playoff

There’s a tide rising on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa that just may overpower the college football world in 2023. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have seen the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships, and that is not something that can be tolerated easily. Alabama is the […] The post Why Alabama will win 2023 College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss

The Dallas Mavericks listed guard Luka Doncic and forward Christian Wood as “questionable” before they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Stein Line’s Marc Stein. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was listed as “out” with a left ankle sprain. Doncic scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished 10 […] The post Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Los Angeles, CA
