Poughkeepsie, NY

Take 5 ticket worth nearly $37k sold in Poughkeepsie

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Poughkeepsie. The ticket, sold at Thrifty Beverage on North Hamilton Street, will net $36,675.50 for one lucky shopper.

The winner matched all five numbers—4, 26, 30, 37, and 39—pulled by lottery officials Monday evening. Players with a midday draw on their ticket can check if they won online .

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Troy Stewart’s Shops

A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. As of Tuesday morning, no one had claimed the Poughkeepsie prize.

