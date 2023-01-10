Read full article on original website
Mr. Culey LaDonte Mincey, Vidalia
I should go before you, I’ll still be there with you, as every golden memory Gives comfort, to see you through. If I should go before you, you’ll always have my love, and we’ll be together again, all of us, in heaven above. Vincent R. Drummer Funeral...
Mr. Michael Larry Meadows, Sr., Vidalia
Mr. Michael Larry Meadows, Sr., age 59, of Vidalia, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital after an extended illness. He was a native of Austell, Georgia living most of his life in Houston, Texas before moving to Vidalia six years ago. Michael graduated from Astronaut High School Class of 1981, and was employed as a boiler maker for many years. He attended Temple Baptist Church in Florida. Michael loved to fish, work in the yards, gardening, going to the races and he especially loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry T. Meadows and Eva Carolyn Brice Thomas; and a sister, Deborah Marie Watson.
Ms. Carolyn Holloway, Vidalia
Vincent R. Drummer Funeral announces the death of Ms. Carolyn Holloway age 67 of Vidalia, GA whose death occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from Life Care Center in Fitzgerald, GA. Carolyn Holloway was born July 6, 1955 to the late Ola Mae Holloway Dupree and Johnny Mason. She attended...
Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, Vidalia
Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, age 92, of Vidalia, died January 13, 2023, at Treutlen Health and Rehab Center in Soperton after an extended illness. Born November 23, 1930, she was a native of Toombs County and a 1948 graduate of Lyons High School. She moved to Montgomery County upon her marriage to Buford McDonald in 1951. She was a retired homemaker, grocery store worker, and seamstress. After retirement, she worked to care for her husband until his death, and continued forward from that point keeping a watchful eye over her family as matriarch. She was presently a member of Higgston Baptist Church and formerly a long-time member of both Tabernacle Baptist Church and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and was quite creative in making quilt tops, pillows, dresses, or anything the family wanted or needed. She enjoyed being included in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was known by her family and friends for her cooking skills. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, Delma Franklin Garrett and Jocey Poole Garrett; siblings: Ann Garrett (infant), Gilbert Garrett, Juanita Garrett Braddy, Dean Garrett, and Cecil Garrett,
Dublin restaurant named 'Best in the South' by SEC Network show
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia restaurant is going on the big screen. Minute Grill in Dublin is owned by Donna Shinholster, who took over the business from her mom. The grill has been serving burgers and coleslaw for more than 50 years. The SEC Network's True South program...
1 adult, 4 children displaced after early morning fire in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One adult and four children are without a home after a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. According to a post on their social media, Hinesville Fire responded to a structure fire at Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park just before 3 a.m. Once on scene, it...
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
‘I feel like the whole system has failed:’ Family of Bulloch Co. man killed in officer-involved shooting mourn loss
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Family members are speaking out about a Bulloch County man who was shot and killed by deputies during a domestic dispute call Saturday. They say Jules Lee was not the abuser that sheriff’s reports claim. Family members of Jules Lee say he’s the true...
Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings
VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
MHMH Earns Stroke Certification
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital is proud to announce it has been recertified by DNV Healthcare as an Acute Stroke Ready Center, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. “I’m so proud of our team for earning the Acute Stroke Ready Certification,” said Matt Hasbrouck, CEO....
Douglas woman arrested after allegedly stealing from an elderly man
Taechia Thompson, 51, of Douglas, was recently arrested after she allegedly stole a car, a gun, several other items that were later pawned, and used a Cash App connected to the victim’s bank account, with 206 transactions made without his knowledge. The victim was an elderly man. The incident...
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
After 30 years, Ellabell residents cover ground on possibly getting dirt road paved
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Ellabell residents could be on the cusp of a 30-year journey coming to an end — getting Mill Creek Church Road paved. Tuesday, locals met with Bryan County Director of Public Works, Matt Montanye, Engineer Glenn Durrence of Thomas and Hutton and other staff outside of the Bryan County Commissioners meeting […]
Walhourville fire, police chief sworn in Tuesday evening
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Walthourville has two new public safety leaders tonight after the swearing-in of a new fire and police chief. Walthourville Police Department Interim Chief Chris Reed has been holding the position since former Police Chief Al Hagan took over as Chief Deputy for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in […]
Toombs Jailer Arrested
A now former Correctional Officer at the Toombs County Detention Center found himself on the wrong side of the law and was arrested by the department in which he worked last Friday. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jordan Kight said Hunter Malone was arrested by investigators after they determined he...
COVID-19 convenience store employee allegedly steals $100 from lottery ticket, blows into officer's face at jail
An employee of a local Circle K convenience store, Dedra Robinson, was recently arrested for stealing money from a woman who won $500 on a lottery ticket while she was working. Robinson then received an additional charge during her booking after blowing in the jailer's face while having COVID-19. According...
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
Two Arrested in Drug Investigation
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office made arrests Tuesday morning in their combined effort to combat the drug distribution in Toombs County. Tuesday morning, Christopher Maurice McKinney, 35, and Karen McKinney, 50, both of Vidalia were arrested. These cases began...
