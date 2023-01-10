Read full article on original website
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall
Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.
Police shocked by ages of Cracker Barrel shooting suspects
The 52-year old Cracker Barrel worker was shot in the elbow and buttocks. They say he could have easily been killed. Police later arrested three teenaged boys near Earth City, when the stolen Nissan they were riding in got a flat.
Woman Reveals Her Racist Father Committed Suicide Because She Married a Black Man
"And that's on family trauma and racism," she captioned the TikTok video. Every day we're reminded that racism is still alive and well. Despite Black Lives Matter campaigns, new laws, and police officers finally being charged for crimes committed against blacks, nothing has changed.
Suspect on the loose after mass stabbing inside Maryland McDonald’s: reports
Police in Maryland are searching for a stabbing suspect who attacked three victims inside a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Silver Spring on Tuesday morning.
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth
An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.
2 women shot while passengers in DC Uber
WASHINGTON — Two women were shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning while riding in an Uber. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said they responded to the area and...
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves
BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
