ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

2 women shot while passengers in DC Uber

WASHINGTON — Two women were shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning while riding in an Uber. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said they responded to the area and...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves

BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy