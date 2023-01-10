If you're like most Americans, you love a good slice of pizza — especially when it's fast, fresh, and you don't have to cook it. Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are two of the most well-known pizza chains in the country, coming in third and second in total sales among pizza restaurants as of 2021 (via Statista). But which one is the best option for you? Is one better than the other when it comes to food quality, value, delivery and pickup options, or menu variety?

5 DAYS AGO