Thrillist
Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6
The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.
Pizza Hut's Cherished Big New Yorker Pizza Is Back After 24 Years
The '90s are calling, and it says "The Big New Yorker" pizza from Pizza Hut is back on the menu. The company announced the return of its New York-style pizza for a limited time only starting on February 1, 2023. This comes after the menu item was first introduced by the food chain 24 years ago in 1999.
Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide
Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Popculture
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Update: Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
The new year has already seen substantial business changes on the part of some stalwart chains. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reader’s Digest, NOLA.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com,
Little Caesars Vs. Pizza Hut: Which Is Better?
If you're like most Americans, you love a good slice of pizza — especially when it's fast, fresh, and you don't have to cook it. Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are two of the most well-known pizza chains in the country, coming in third and second in total sales among pizza restaurants as of 2021 (via Statista). But which one is the best option for you? Is one better than the other when it comes to food quality, value, delivery and pickup options, or menu variety?
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition
The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
Marco's Pizza offering National Pizza Week deals
Marco’s Pizza is offering a number of deals in honor of National Pizza Week!. * Discounted Menu-Price Pizzas: From now until January 29th, get 30% off menu-priced pizzas using the code GREAT30 at checkout. Limited time only. Prices and participation may vary. * Large Pepperoni Magnifico Offer: Enjoy the...
Thrillist
Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich
While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
Subway's two families see fortune in foot longs
Subway's two founding families could see some significant money come their way if a sale of the foot-long sandwich chain occurred.
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return
Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Here’s why Krispy Kreme is selling doughnuts at McDonald’s
Fat Brands, a ‘publicly-traded private equity firm,’ focuses on strategic deals. The Bottom Line: The owner of Twin Peaks, Johnny Rockets and Fazoli’s has shifted its attention to more targeted acquisitions and could spin off or sell some assets. Automation is an attractive but risky business, so...
Pepsi is changing its Zero Sugar recipe
CNN — Pepsi Zero Sugar will soon taste different. The sugar-free soda unveiled a new recipe that uses a “new sweetener system” that gives it a more “refreshing and bolder taste profile” compared to its previous iteration, Pepsi announced Friday. Pepsi didn’t reveal what specifically...
KFC Is Replacing Their Beloved Popcorn Chicken In 2023
As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and sadly that's the case for KFC's beloved popcorn chicken. As if "new year, new me" was top of the executives' minds, the chicken chain is kicking off the year by replacing the dish with one that puts them in direct competition with many of their peers. What will replace the popcorn chicken? According to NDTV Food, it's chicken nuggets. Before we dive into that, let's take a brief look at the history of popcorn chicken.
Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America
Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
