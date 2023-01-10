ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested in Bladen County following alleged counterfeit currency use

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, on January 12th. Both were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wanted felon arrested in Bladen County on alleged weapon assault charges

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted felon has been arrested in Bladen County. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Dillion Keith Long, 22, on Friday on charges stemming from a 2022 incident. Long was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, Assault with...
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport considering sales tax increase on food, beverages

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport could soon have a hike in food and beverage sales tax. The board unanimously agreed during its monthly meeting Thursday night to ask the general assembly to approve a one percent increase in the meals and beverage tax. If approved by the general assembly,...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cameron Art Museum gives ‘Black Lives Do Matter” display new home

WILMINTON, NC (WWAY)– A familiar Wilmington message display found its permanent home over the weekend. The Cameron Art Museum partnered with the Eighteen Forward Arts Collective to present “Black Lives Do Matter at CAM”; an 18-letter installation displayed on the museum grounds. As part of the exhibit’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Friday the 13th brings big business for local tattoo shops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Friday the 13th, and it’s a big day for many local businesses in our area. Since the 1990’s, many tattoo shops around the country run specials for the rare occasion, which brings in many customers who are looking for a good deal.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

MLK Center hosts holiday ‘Fun Day’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City Of Wilmington, first responders, and families of the community came together to have some fun for the holiday weekend. The MLK Center in Wilmington hosted a community fun day on Saturday. The event was free, and featured games, activities, bounce houses, and refreshments. Organizers...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country. To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th. New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast. 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
WILMINGTON, NC

