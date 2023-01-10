Sean Strickland is going to be well-compensated for his short-notice fight with Nassourdine Imavov. This Saturday, Imavov was supposed to fight Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Vegas 67; however, an injury forced Gastelum out of the fight and so instead, the No. 7-ranked Strickland stepped in on just a few days’ notice. It’s also a quick turnaround for Strickland, who lost a split decision to Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 less than a month ago. Strickland acknowledges that these aren’t ideal circumstances for a fight but the former King of the Cage middleweight champion says the UFC is making it worth his while.

