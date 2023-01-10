Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police investigating south Fargo stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and one person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Fargo. The call to dispatch came in late night Thursday, Jan. 12 to the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The call told police they saw the...
kfgo.com
Two arrested after stabbing in south Fargo, victim suffered puncture wound
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were arrested after a stabbing in south Fargo Thursday night. Just before midnight, Fargo Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The 911 caller told officers he’d witnessed the altercation and provided a description of the male suspect and his vehicle.
kfgo.com
Horace man arrested after getting car stuck, faces numerous charges
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County deputies after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan Stanley walked to a rural home...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to Fargo Police, a routine traffic stop turned into an arrest after the suspect, a 25-year old Fargo resident fled and was not pursued. At 3:46p.m., FPD attempted a routine traffic stop in the 4200 block of 13th Ave S; the vehicle fled...
kfgo.com
Two semi truck drivers injured in Richland County crash
DWIGHT, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash north of Dwight, North Dakota Thursday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 p.m., both were driving semi trucks when one of the drivers, Jace Davis, 31, attempted to stop at the intersection but slid through and struck the other truck, driven by Dustin Maanum, 44.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people are facing potential charges following a car and foot chase in West Fargo. Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Ave. NE for a car that recently fled from another local agency.
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
kvrr.com
Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. 23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Injury Accident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
Two injured as driver crashes into Amish horse-drawn buggy
Two people were injured when a driver crashed into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Otter Tail County on Wednesday. The incident just before 11 a.m. saw a 42-year-old woman from Deer Creek driving a Ford Explorer SUV on County Hwy 50 when she crested a hill only to see the buggy at the bottom of the slope going the same direction.
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
valleynewslive.com
Staffing shortages impacting hospital bed availability
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Healthcare facilities across the country are seeing massive staffing shortages, including here in Fargo, and it’s taking a toll on the number of available beds for patients in need. Capacity issues aren’t new for healthcare workers as hospitals have been battling it for...
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified
OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
ktwb.com
Herd fall to Fargo 6-3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through...
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
Comments / 3