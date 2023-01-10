ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Police investigating south Fargo stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and one person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Fargo. The call to dispatch came in late night Thursday, Jan. 12 to the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The call told police they saw the...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Two arrested after stabbing in south Fargo, victim suffered puncture wound

FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were arrested after a stabbing in south Fargo Thursday night. Just before midnight, Fargo Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The 911 caller told officers he’d witnessed the altercation and provided a description of the male suspect and his vehicle.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Horace man arrested after getting car stuck, faces numerous charges

CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County deputies after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan Stanley walked to a rural home...
HORACE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to Fargo Police, a routine traffic stop turned into an arrest after the suspect, a 25-year old Fargo resident fled and was not pursued. At 3:46p.m., FPD attempted a routine traffic stop in the 4200 block of 13th Ave S; the vehicle fled...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Two semi truck drivers injured in Richland County crash

DWIGHT, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash north of Dwight, North Dakota Thursday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 p.m., both were driving semi trucks when one of the drivers, Jace Davis, 31, attempted to stop at the intersection but slid through and struck the other truck, driven by Dustin Maanum, 44.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people are facing potential charges following a car and foot chase in West Fargo. Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Ave. NE for a car that recently fled from another local agency.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover

NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. 23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Barnes County Injury Accident

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Staffing shortages impacting hospital bed availability

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Healthcare facilities across the country are seeing massive staffing shortages, including here in Fargo, and it’s taking a toll on the number of available beds for patients in need. Capacity issues aren’t new for healthcare workers as hospitals have been battling it for...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
OTTERTAIL, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified

OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
OTTERTAIL, MN
ktwb.com

Herd fall to Fargo 6-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

