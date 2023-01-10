ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as the beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals’ season came to an end Sunday night as they lost...
Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room

The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a... The post Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy, 49ers Give Bears Blueprint to Help Justin Fields

Bears can help Fields with lessons from Purdy, 49ers' run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears enter a critical offseason for the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild, several NFL operations have been bandied about as models for Chicago to follow to build around quarterback Justin Fields. The Miami...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Buys One-Way Ticket to Thailand, Declines NFL Interest

Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently...
Report: Titans Request Interview With Matt Nagy for OC Job

Report: Titans request interview with Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is going to get another shot to climb up the coaching ladder. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans requested permission from the Chiefs to interview the former Bears head coach for their open offensive coordinator job.
