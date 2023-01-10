Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady Free-Agency Options: Why 49ers Make Ian Rapoport's List
Why Rapoport lists 49ers among Brady's top free-agency options originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers finished another regular season with plenty of conversation to be had about the quarterback position, though the team's sole focus at the moment is winning a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with rookie Brock Purdy under center.
John Harbaugh Gives Terse Response to Mid-Game Question About QB Play
The Ravens coach was short, sweet and to the point.
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Top Hat and Chain Continue Fashion-Filled Wild Card Weekend
Kayvon Thibodeaux looks like he's taking a page out of head coach -- and part-time magician -- Brian Daboll's book of tricks. Thibodeaux arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the New York Giants’ wild card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with a top hat and chain. The rookie outside linebacker was also sporting a fur coat.
WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as the beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals’ season came to an end Sunday night as they lost...
Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room
The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a... The post Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals' defense lifts team to divisional round thanks to Sam Hubbard touchdown
The Cincinnati Bengals survived and defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 thanks to Sam Hubbard's history-making fumble return for a touchdown.
Brock Purdy, 49ers Give Bears Blueprint to Help Justin Fields
Bears can help Fields with lessons from Purdy, 49ers' run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears enter a critical offseason for the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild, several NFL operations have been bandied about as models for Chicago to follow to build around quarterback Justin Fields. The Miami...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Buys One-Way Ticket to Thailand, Declines NFL Interest
Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently...
Twitter Sounds Off About Kirk Cousins' Fourth-Down Pass to End the Vikings Season
Twitter sounds off about Cousins' fourth-down pass to end the Vikings season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After squeaking out win after win throughout the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings' Super Bowl hopes came crashing down Sunday in the wild card round. The 13-4 Vikings weren't able to get...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Celebrates Epic Playoff Win With Trip to Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic playoff win with trip to Waffle House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How does a quarterback celebrate pulling off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history?. By going to Waffle House, apparently. Trevor Lawrence showed up at a local Waffle House in the...
Report: Titans Request Interview With Matt Nagy for OC Job
Report: Titans request interview with Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is going to get another shot to climb up the coaching ladder. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans requested permission from the Chiefs to interview the former Bears head coach for their open offensive coordinator job.
