Is Priscilla Presley OK? Reports Claim She Has Battled With Skin Cancer and Memory Loss
On Jan. 12, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital after undergoing cardiac arrest. A few hours later, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the tragic news that Lisa Marie had passed away at age 54. This came as...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Meet Keshia Knight Pulliam's Husband, Brad James
Not too many actors are blessed with iconic roles throughout their career, but actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is a noteworthy exception. From the ages 5 to 13, Keshia played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show and stole many of our hearts in the process. Since then, she's continued to sprinkle her magic in the entertainment lane.
Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Ditched His Wife and Kids After "Inheriting Millions"
Although being a nepo baby has plenty of perks, it also comes with near-impossible expectations; take Muhammad Ali Jr., for example — he has struggled to live up to his legendary father's name. As he got older, the famed boxer's only son ended up going down a dangerous path full of drugs, homelessness, and marital issues.
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Died at 69 Years Old
As one of the original members of Brave Belt, which became Bachman–Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman's skills behind a drum kit were legendary, to say the very least. Over the course of the 1970s, Robbie, who was also known as Robin or Rob, played an integral role in Bachman–Turner Overdrive's biggest years in music by creating drum tracks for some of their biggest songs and defining the band's aesthetic.
Lori Harvey and This 'Snowfall' Actor Just Went Instagram Official
For some particular reason, social media has become obsessed with Lori Harvey’s dating life. The young model and socialite has dated what many would consider some of Hollywood’s most eligible Black men — from Michael B. Jordan to Memphis Depay. Article continues below advertisement. The allure the...
Voices: Lisa Marie Presley’s death and the pandemic show how careful we need to be with information on ‘sudden deaths’
Why are more young people dying suddenly? I’ve been asked this question many times during this pandemic. Particularly after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old Buffalo Bills football player, suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier in the month, and again after Lisa Marie Presley had a fatal cardiac arrest on January 12. Almost immediately after Hamlin’s event, cardiologists were appearing on sports shows explaining a rare condition called “commotio cordis” where a blow to the chest can cause ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening heart rhythm. Meanwhile on social media, messages and videos were making false claims that these...
Who Are Joshua Hall's Sisters on 'Christina in the Country'? Reality TV Fans May Recognize Them
The day has finally come! Christina Hall has moved from the coast to the country. HGTV's Christina on the Coast spinoff, Christina in the Country, follows the realtor and her new husband Joshua Hall as they design a home in Franklin, Tenn. and she expands her business into Nashville. Article...
TV Journalist Chris Rose Has Died at 63 — What Was His Cause of Death?
Maine's TV journalism lost one of its defining forces recently when news first broke that Chris Rose, a fixture of NEWS CENTER Maine, had died. The news that Chris had died first broke on Jan. 11, 2023 — the same day he died. Article continues below advertisement. Because so...
Real Estate Expert Christina Hall Moves Down South in 'Christina in the Country'
Y'all, it's time to head down south for the newest HGTV series Christina in the Country. Starring Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall, the latest spinoff series features a transition from her California home to a new southern destination. Article continues below advertisement. So where was Christina in the...
Lisa Marie Presley, Only Daughter of Elvis Presley, Passes Away at Age 54
UPDATE 9 p.m. ET: Sources confirm that Lisa Marie Presley passed away in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12. She was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest earlier in the day. Read on for more information about what happened leading up to Lisa Marie's tragic passing. Article...
Who Is Young Otto in ‘A Man Called Otto?’ You'll Recognize His Last Name
The eternally talented Tom Hanks plays against type as a man named Otto who is angry at the world in the movie aptly named A Man Called Otto. Fans can’t help but notice that the person who plays a younger version of Otto looks a lot like the Oscar winner. Is this just good casting or is there more to it than that?
Pop the Confetti! Kanye West Is Reportedly Married to Yeezy Architectural Designer
Keeping up with the love life of Kanye West aka Ye isn't an easy feat. Ever since the “Donda” hitmaker's split with Kim Kardashian, he has been on a dating spree that includes actors, influencers, and models — from Julia Fox to Chaney Jones. Social media users...
Cole DeBoer From 'Down Home Fab' Isn't Afraid of Taking On a Big Project (EXCLUSIVE)
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are a team in the HGTV home renovation show Down Home Fab, and it's hard not to liken Cole to Chip Gaines and wonder how much construction experience Cole has. While Chelsea is here to dream up and design homes and rooms for their clients, Cole is unafraid to get to work and make those dreams a reality.
Legendary Stuntman Robbie Knievel Has Reportedly Passed Away at 60
Professional stuntman Robbie Knievel, best known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” who performed over 300 jumps in his career, has reportedly passed away at 60 years old. Robbie was the son of icon Evel Knievel, who passed in 2007. Article continues below advertisement. Robbie was known for setting 20...
RuPaul and His Husband, Georges LeBar, Met and Fell in Love on the Dance Floor
Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard of RuPaul Charles. The legendary drag queen and model is best known for producing, hosting, and judging the wildly popular reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, we could go on and on about the 62-year-old television personality's career and innumerable achievements, but we want to shift gears and take a peek inside his personal life.
YouTuber CJ So Cool Asks for Prayers Amid Hospital Stay
News recently broke that CJ So Cool, a YouTuber whose real name is Cordero James Brady, was in the hospital. Many fans to wonder what happened to the popular influencer. Keep reading for all of the available details on what happened to CJ So Cool and how his recovery is going so far. The YouTuber provided a health update.
'The Traitors' Season 1: Why Did Amanda Clark Exit the Peacock Series?
Peacock's newest competition series, The Traitors, is based on the Dutch series of the same name. The show follows 20 contestants, including A-list reality stars, as they compete for a chance to win a $250,000 grand prize. Unlike other reality competition shows, alliances don't truly exist as the game is filled with lies and deception.
Where Was Kai Lawrence's Father in 'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker'?
Well, here’s a somewhat feel-good story that took a drastic, chaotic, and mind-boggling turn. In the new Netflix documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, we meet Kai Lawrence, who we later learn was born Caleb McGillvary. In 2013, Kai, a homeless surfer dude, became a viral sensation for a bizarre interview he gave after he helped rescue a woman from an abusive drunk driver. A few months later, he made headlines again — for murder.
