Meet Keshia Knight Pulliam's Husband, Brad James

Not too many actors are blessed with iconic roles throughout their career, but actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is a noteworthy exception. From the ages 5 to 13, Keshia played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show and stole many of our hearts in the process. Since then, she's continued to sprinkle her magic in the entertainment lane.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Died at 69 Years Old

As one of the original members of Brave Belt, which became Bachman–Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman's skills behind a drum kit were legendary, to say the very least. Over the course of the 1970s, Robbie, who was also known as Robin or Rob, played an integral role in Bachman–Turner Overdrive's biggest years in music by creating drum tracks for some of their biggest songs and defining the band's aesthetic.
Lori Harvey and This 'Snowfall' Actor Just Went Instagram Official

For some particular reason, social media has become obsessed with Lori Harvey’s dating life. The young model and socialite has dated what many would consider some of Hollywood’s most eligible Black men — from Michael B. Jordan to Memphis Depay. Article continues below advertisement. The allure the...
Voices: Lisa Marie Presley’s death and the pandemic show how careful we need to be with information on ‘sudden deaths’

Why are more young people dying suddenly? I’ve been asked this question many times during this pandemic. Particularly after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old Buffalo Bills football player, suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier in the month, and again after Lisa Marie Presley had a fatal cardiac arrest on January 12. Almost immediately after Hamlin’s event, cardiologists were appearing on sports shows explaining a rare condition called “commotio cordis” where a blow to the chest can cause ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening heart rhythm. Meanwhile on social media, messages and videos were making false claims that these...
Legendary Stuntman Robbie Knievel Has Reportedly Passed Away at 60

Professional stuntman Robbie Knievel, best known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” who performed over 300 jumps in his career, has reportedly passed away at 60 years old. Robbie was the son of icon Evel Knievel, who passed in 2007. Article continues below advertisement. Robbie was known for setting 20...
RuPaul and His Husband, Georges LeBar, Met and Fell in Love on the Dance Floor

Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard of RuPaul Charles. The legendary drag queen and model is best known for producing, hosting, and judging the wildly popular reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, we could go on and on about the 62-year-old television personality's career and innumerable achievements, but we want to shift gears and take a peek inside his personal life.
YouTuber CJ So Cool Asks for Prayers Amid Hospital Stay

News recently broke that CJ So Cool, a YouTuber whose real name is Cordero James Brady, was in the hospital. Many fans to wonder what happened to the popular influencer. Keep reading for all of the available details on what happened to CJ So Cool and how his recovery is going so far. The YouTuber provided a health update.
'The Traitors' Season 1: Why Did Amanda Clark Exit the Peacock Series?

Peacock's newest competition series, The Traitors, is based on the Dutch series of the same name. The show follows 20 contestants, including A-list reality stars, as they compete for a chance to win a $250,000 grand prize. Unlike other reality competition shows, alliances don't truly exist as the game is filled with lies and deception.
Where Was Kai Lawrence's Father in 'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker'?

Well, here’s a somewhat feel-good story that took a drastic, chaotic, and mind-boggling turn. In the new Netflix documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, we meet Kai Lawrence, who we later learn was born Caleb McGillvary. In 2013, Kai, a homeless surfer dude, became a viral sensation for a bizarre interview he gave after he helped rescue a woman from an abusive drunk driver. A few months later, he made headlines again — for murder.
