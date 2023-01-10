As one of the original members of Brave Belt, which became Bachman–Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman's skills behind a drum kit were legendary, to say the very least. Over the course of the 1970s, Robbie, who was also known as Robin or Rob, played an integral role in Bachman–Turner Overdrive's biggest years in music by creating drum tracks for some of their biggest songs and defining the band's aesthetic.

2 DAYS AGO