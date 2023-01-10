Reeves Foundation grant applications being accepted

The deadline for submitting requests to the Reeves Foundation for grants to be awarded in February is Jan. 25.

The Reeves Foundation was founded in 1966 by businessman Sam Reeves Jr., with funding in part from his two sisters.

Local nonprofits that address the needs of the community are encouraged to contact the Foundation at its Dover office for grant application information by email at office@reevesfound.org or by calling 330-364-4660.

Requests of all sizes are considered, but organizations must be 501(c)(3)-certified. Emphasis is placed on capital-type expenditures rather than on operating funds.

The Foundation board meets bimonthly to consider grant requests, and the application deadline is three weeks prior to the meeting.