Texas High School Band Students Selected for Four States Bandmasters Association Honor Band

The Four States Bandmasters Association has selected 14 Texas High band students to participate in this year’s Four States Bandmasters Association Honor Band. Band director, Arnie Lawson, nominated these students. Nominated students submit resumes, and The Four States Bandmasters Association selects the students for the Honor Band based on their achievements.
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care

Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
