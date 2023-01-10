Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Throws Three First-Quarter Picks Vs. Chargers
Trevor Lawrence throws three first-quarter picks vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Trevor Lawrence is having a nightmare playoff debut. The second-year quarterback, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2021, threw three first-quarter picks as the Jacksonville Jaguars trailed 17-0 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers before adding a fourth in the second.
Bengals' 98-yard fumble return TD sparks AFC wild-card game win against Ravens
The Bengals preserved their chance at Super Bowl redemption by escaping against the Ravens on Sunday, setting up a date against the Buffalo Bills
Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff
Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as the beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals’ season came to an end Sunday night as they lost...
Tom Brady free-agent sweepstakes expand with Tennessee Titans reportedly interested
While several big-name franchises have been linked to or expected to pursue Tom Brady in free agency, it seems there
John Harbaugh Gives Terse Response to Mid-Game Question About QB Play
The Ravens coach was short, sweet and to the point.
Brock Purdy, 49ers Give Bears Blueprint to Help Justin Fields
Bears can help Fields with lessons from Purdy, 49ers' run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears enter a critical offseason for the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild, several NFL operations have been bandied about as models for Chicago to follow to build around quarterback Justin Fields. The Miami...
Bills Hang On for Wild Card Win Over Dolphins
It might not have been as easy as originally anticipated, but the Buffalo Bills are moving on. The AFC’s No. 2 seed held on for a 34-31 win over the No. 7 Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead, it appeared the Bills would cruise past their AFC rival, but the Dolphins hung around and even had a chance to take a lead late in the fourth quarter.
Bengals' defense lifts team to divisional round thanks to Sam Hubbard touchdown
The Cincinnati Bengals survived and defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 thanks to Sam Hubbard's history-making fumble return for a touchdown.
49ers-Seahawks Inactives: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks a Go in Wild Card Game
49ers inactives: Greenlaw, Banks, Givens good to go vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are about as healthy as they've been all season, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Amrby Thomas (ankle) were ruled out of San...
Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room
The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a... The post Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Playoffs: 49ers Await Cowboys-Buccaneers Winner in NFC Divisional Round
49ers await Cowboys-Bucs winner after Giants stun Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers will host either the Dallas Cowboys or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Divisional Round after the New York Giants stunned the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild-Card Round on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jaguars Erase 27-Point Deficit to Defeat Chargers in Wild Card Game
Pardon the cliché, but it was a tale of two halves. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half...and nearly all completions and touchdowns in the second half. The Jacksonville Jaguars trailed by 27 points in the first half...and completed one of the biggest postseason comebacks in NFL history in the second half.
Twitter Sounds Off About Kirk Cousins' Fourth-Down Pass to End the Vikings Season
Twitter sounds off about Cousins' fourth-down pass to end the Vikings season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After squeaking out win after win throughout the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings' Super Bowl hopes came crashing down Sunday in the wild card round. The 13-4 Vikings weren't able to get...
Geno Smith, Seahawks Eyeing Reunion, Erasing Jimmy Garoppolo Potential Suitor
Free-agent Geno eyeing offseason reunion with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There’s a good chance Geno Smith could return at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks next season. Following the San Francisco 49ers' 41-23 win over the Seahawks in the wild-card round Saturday at Levi's Stadium, Smith --...
Report: Titans Request Interview With Matt Nagy for OC Job
Report: Titans request interview with Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is going to get another shot to climb up the coaching ladder. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans requested permission from the Chiefs to interview the former Bears head coach for their open offensive coordinator job.
