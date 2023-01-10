ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Throws Three First-Quarter Picks Vs. Chargers

Trevor Lawrence throws three first-quarter picks vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Trevor Lawrence is having a nightmare playoff debut. The second-year quarterback, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2021, threw three first-quarter picks as the Jacksonville Jaguars trailed 17-0 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers before adding a fourth in the second.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff

Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as the beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals’ season came to an end Sunday night as they lost...
CINCINNATI, OH
Brock Purdy, 49ers Give Bears Blueprint to Help Justin Fields

Bears can help Fields with lessons from Purdy, 49ers' run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears enter a critical offseason for the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild, several NFL operations have been bandied about as models for Chicago to follow to build around quarterback Justin Fields. The Miami...
CHICAGO, IL
Bills Hang On for Wild Card Win Over Dolphins

It might not have been as easy as originally anticipated, but the Buffalo Bills are moving on. The AFC’s No. 2 seed held on for a 34-31 win over the No. 7 Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead, it appeared the Bills would cruise past their AFC rival, but the Dolphins hung around and even had a chance to take a lead late in the fourth quarter.
BUFFALO, NY
Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room

The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a... The post Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Report: Titans Request Interview With Matt Nagy for OC Job

Report: Titans request interview with Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is going to get another shot to climb up the coaching ladder. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans requested permission from the Chiefs to interview the former Bears head coach for their open offensive coordinator job.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chicago, IL
