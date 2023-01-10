ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Chinatown ringing in the Lunar New Year with a huge celebration

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth share co-lead after round one of 2023 Sony...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract

Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce. It’s not just a celebration for Chinese New Year, it’s a long-awaited restart in Chinatown. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Light winds for now and then a hint of the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Road closure in Lanikai affecting businesses

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim birdies final two holes to win 2023 Sony Open. It was another exciting finish in the 25th anniversary of the Sony Open with two players taking it to the final two holes, but in the end it would be south Korea’s Si Woo Kim to win it all.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center. They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and...
