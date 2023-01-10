Read full article on original website
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu
The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees.
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials have an urgent message for residents and visitors during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday: Please avoid going to Kailua and Lanikai beaches and limit non-essential travel in the area. Both are popular beaches on Oahu — especially during holiday weekends — but an ongoing...
Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce
The daughter and husband of murder victim Telma Boinville were finally able...
Chinatown ringing in the Lunar New Year with a huge celebration
Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment.
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract
Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce. It's not just a celebration for Chinese New Year, it's a long-awaited restart in Chinatown. Light winds for now and then a hint of the...
Road closure in Lanikai affecting businesses
South Korea's Si Woo Kim birdies final two holes to win 2023 Sony Open. It was another exciting finish in the 25th anniversary of the Sony Open with two players taking it to the final two holes, but in the end it would be south Korea's Si Woo Kim to win it all.
Chinatown expecting thousands over the weekend for Lunar New Year
After a sudden cancellation last year due to the omicron variant surge, Chinatown808 President Leonard Kam said Chinatown’s New Year celebration will return to celebrate the year of the rabbit.
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents.
Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center. They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and...
Neighbor’s dog barking nonstop? You can report them
Tired of hearing your neighbor's dog barking all night long? According to the Honolulu Police Department you can make an animal nuisance complaint.
Violent burglary in Mililani leaves elderly woman hospitalized
Honolulu police said around 10:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, a 32-year-old man broke into a Mililani home. That's when residents saw their neighbor become a victim of a brutal burglary.
Suspect involved in violent Mililani burglary charged
A suspect has been charged in connection to a burglary in a Mililani home that left an elderly woman hospitalized.
Waianae woman shares story after scam: ‘Don’t panic’
A Waianae woman has a message after she lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer: Don't panic.
Man released after arrest related to HNL airport stabbing
Officials are continuing to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the Honolulu airport on Monday, Jan. 9.
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
