Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County Coroner identifies man who died in shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified a man who died in a shooting Sunday. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies found fentanyl during a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
GREENVILLE, SC

