Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina man sentenced to 20 years for months-long crime spree
A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for a series of drug and property crime offenses.
FOX Carolina
Travelers Rest PD: Driver identified following hit-and-run at Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department says the driver involved in a hit-and-run has turned himself in. According police, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart on Benton Road. Police say a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian at around 11:35 a.m.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect after a victim was hurt in a shooting. Deputies say they responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Hwy. 56 at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival - deputies say...
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County Coroner identifies man who died in shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified a man who died in a shooting Sunday. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting...
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga — A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
Drugs found in stolen vehicle in Upstate, 1 arrested
A man is facing charges after officers found drugs in a stolen vehicle in Honea Path.
Greenwood Co. inmates to be trained to use Narcan, identify overdose signs
Cornerstone partnered with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s office to try to prevent overdose deaths.
Spartanburg County traffic stop uncovers drugs and guns
An Upstate traffic stop earlier this week resulted in the discovery of guns and drugs, as well as the arrest of a Spartanburg County man on several charges.
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing a slew of drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Woodruff City Police: Woman dies after car catches fire, investigation underway
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police say they’re investigating after a woman died in a car which caught fire. Officers say they responded to the scene on Cavins Rd. at around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say they’re unsure if the car caught fire on it’s own...
Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
WYFF4.com
Clemson University police warn students about deadly fentanyl that looks like candy
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University police issued a warning this week about a dangerous and deadly drug disguised as colorful candy. The warning was posted to the school's Facebook page, saying the information was from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement. Officials said warned about "an...
FOX Carolina
‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old
GREENWOOD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Greenwood is turning 104 years old soon!. Louise “Dolly” Yates was born in the Caribbean, moved to Florida in the 90′s and settled in Greenwood in 2022. Dolly’s 104th birthday is Jan. 21. Her family plans to celebrate her...
South Carolina woman arrested for meth distribution in drug round-up operation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after they started a drug operation round-up in September of 2022.
Suspect in fatal Upstate apartment shooting arrested
A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at an Upstate apartment building, two weeks ago. As we previously reported, 18 year old Imani Yasmine Clemons was pronounced dead after being shot at the Fairview Gardens Apartments in Anderson.
WMBF
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Comments / 0