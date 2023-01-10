WATCH: Democratic House leaders hold briefing as caucus begins new session as minority party

Read full article on original website
WATCH: House Minority Leader Jeffries blasts House GOP agenda, calls out Santos
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Capitol Hill Tuesday promoted the Democrat’s legislative agenda “on issues that the American people care about” and asks Republicans to work together on fighting for everyday Americans. Watch Jeffries’ remarks in the player above. “House Democrats are here to...
WATCH: White House holds briefing after naming of special counsel to investigate Biden documents
Reporters at Thursday’s White House briefing repeatedly pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre to explain the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden. Watch the briefing in the player above. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he’d appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents...
McCarthy invites Biden to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 7
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day. It will be Biden’s first address to a...
There are new House rules under GOP leadership. Here’s a short guide
It took 15 votes and a full screenplay’s worth of chamber drama, but last week, House Republicans managed to elect a speaker. This week — so far — has moved much more quickly; the House adopted its rules by a vote of 220-213. We can now talk...
WATCH: McCarthy says Congress must probe classified Biden documents
New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to the latest news of President Joe Biden’s possession of classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del. and at the office of his former institute in Washington, by saying, “I think Congress has to investigate this.”. Watch McCarthy’s remarks in the...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
WATCH: White House speaks on FAA computer outage, Jill Biden’s surgery
The White House says the Federal Aviation Administration is “working aggressively to get to the bottom of the root causes of what happened with the system outage” earlier Wednesday and “making sure that it doesn’t happen again.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Thousands of...
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Republicans launch House investigations into FBI, China under new majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans moved Tuesday to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government. Newly empowered, GOP lawmakers are vowing to bring accountability to the Biden...
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers sermon at Martin Luther King Jr.’s church
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a sermon Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church that aims to celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy while reviving the Biden administration’s call for sweeping voting rights legislation.
Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed, White House says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to President Joe Biden, said examinations showed...
The federal government is set to max out on debt. Here’s why it could start a political standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties’ ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
WATCH: Nassau County GOP demand Rep. George Santos resign over ‘lies’, call him ‘a stain’ on district
NEW YORK (AP) — Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. “His lies were not...
LISTEN: Supreme Court hears case on whether Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board can be sued
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a case over whether the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, who were installed to oversee the territories finances by the federal government, can be sued in federal court – in this case by journalists who have filed Freedom of Information Act requests.
In a post-Roe U.S., what’s next for the anti-abortion movement?
For nearly 50 years, anti-abortion protesters have congregated in Washington every January to walk to the steps of the Supreme Court in opposition of Roe v. Wade, the Jan. 1973 decision that affirmed the national, constitutional right to an abortion. But the dynamics changed dramatically last summer, when the hopes...
U.S. expected to hit debt limit Thursday, Yellen tells Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Wisconsin Republicans block ban on ‘conversion therapy’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state...
Justice Department finalizes tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized Friday, was one of several steps Biden announced in...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce law banning guns in some settings while lawsuit plays out
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools and playgrounds for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the...
