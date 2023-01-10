Effective: 2023-01-15 17:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hill County; Northern Blaine County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Slick spots may occur on some roadways as temperatures remain below freezing.

