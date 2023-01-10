Users in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Kenya, and five other African nations may now send and receive bitcoin (BTC) without a smartphone or an internet connection. Sending and receiving Bitcoin (BTC) has never been easier than using Machankura’s digital wallet with a cheap feature phone, since all you need is a brief code delivered by text message. Machankura is a Bitcoin wallet that uses the Lightning Network, allowing instant and inexpensive Bitcoin transactions. The service facilitates simple and intuitive Bitcoin transfers.

