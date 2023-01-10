Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Transactions Without Smartphones: How Machankura’s Wallet Makes This Possible
Users in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Kenya, and five other African nations may now send and receive bitcoin (BTC) without a smartphone or an internet connection. Sending and receiving Bitcoin (BTC) has never been easier than using Machankura’s digital wallet with a cheap feature phone, since all you need is a brief code delivered by text message. Machankura is a Bitcoin wallet that uses the Lightning Network, allowing instant and inexpensive Bitcoin transactions. The service facilitates simple and intuitive Bitcoin transfers.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Former SEC Enforcement Attorney Explains Why “Bitcoin’s Price Is Rising”
On Saturday (14 January 2022), John Reed Stark, an expert on digital regulatory compliance with 15 years of experience as an SEC enforcement attorney, explained why he believes that over the past few days the Bitcoin price has been rising. The President of John Reed Stark Consulting LLC, which “manages...
cryptoglobe.com
Financial Giant Société GénÉrale Withdraws $7 Million in DAI From MakerDAO Vault
France-based multinational financial services giant Société Générale has withdrawn $7 million in the cryptocurrency-backed stablecoin DAI from MakerDAO, out of a vault that has a debt ceiling of $30 million in DAI. As The Block reports, Société Générale was approved to start a MakerDAO vault last...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC Surges Above $20K, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Calls It ‘Good News for Those That Know Inflation Is Permanent’
On Saturday (14 January 2022), Robert Kiyosaki, the highly successful author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” series of personal finance books, commented on Bitcoin’s latest price action. “Rich Dad Poor Dad“, which is one of the top 10 personal finance books of all time, “advocates the...
cryptoglobe.com
Most Dogecoin ($DOGE) Holders Are Still in Profit, Blockchain Data Shows
Most holders of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) remain in a state of profit, despite an over-year-long bear market in the cryptocurrency space that saw the value of most digital assets plunge. According to data from on-chain data firm IntoTheBlock, 57% of addresses holding Dogecoin are in-the-money, meaning they bought...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: El Salvador’s Congress Passes Legislation Enabling Raising Funds Via ‘Volcano Bonds’
El Salvador, the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender (in September 2021), has passed legislation allowing the country to issue sovereign Bitcoin-backed bonds. According to a report by Bloomberg, El Salvador’s congress has approved a new digital securities law that would allow for raising funds via the “world’s first sovereign blockchain bond.” The bill, approved by 62 votes to 16, is part of President Nayib Bukele’s plan to sell Bitcoin-backed bonds.
cryptoglobe.com
Binance to Support Terra Classic ($LUNC) Upgrade Dropping Seigniorage Rewards
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it will support the latest Terra Classic ($LUNC) network upgrade, which is set to take place at epoch 15,029, and will set seigniorage rewards on the network to 0%. According to an announcement the cryptocurrency exchange published, deposits and withdrawals for $LUNC, $USTC, and...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Custom-Built Sidechains Set to Revolutionize the Cardano Ecosystem
Input Output Global (IOG), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, has announced the release of a software toolkit later this month that will allow developers to deploy custom-built sidechains on the Cardano ($ADA) network. The move is set to improve the overall ecosystem of the Cardano blockchain,...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple Executives Offer Their Crypto Predictions for 2023
FinTech Ripple expects 2023 to be the year when cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies genuinely come into their own. According to Ripple’s blog post, they expect the industry to shift away from speculative businesses toward ones that employ crypto technologies to address actual problems and unfulfilled consumer demands. Moreover, they...
Comments / 0