An Alabama man was arraigned this week on charges of possession of marijuana, heroin and fentanyl along with possession of an illegal machine gun, federal prosecutors said. Tahji Alonzo Orr, 24, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Staci G. Cornelius on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and fentanyl, possession of a machine gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing a machine gun, that is, a Glock 9mm pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” – an after-market device designed to illegally convert a semiautomatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic machine gun.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO