mychamplainvalley.com

Report: D-III Coach to Keep Job After Players Hospitalized

The team has had to forfeit its last three games after a strenuous workout left players sidelined. View the original article to see embedded media. A Division III men’s basketball coach will return to the program following an investigation into a strenuous practice that resulted in the hospitalization of multiple players.
