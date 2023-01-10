Read full article on original website
Related
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He's Khloé Kardashian's Father
O.J. Simpson is clearing up the rumors about being Khloé Kardashian's biological father, once and for all. The former NFL star, 75, has long been the subject of outlandish speculation that he fathered the reality star as a result of an affair with Kris Jenner, whom he knew through his attorney and Jenner's ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
Kardashian fans furious with Kourtney & her husband Travis Barker for leaving ‘filthy’ mess for ‘maids to clean up’
KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker have been slammed for making a "filthy" mess for their maids to clean up. The Kardashians stars shared photos of the result of their wild New Year's Eve celebrations at home - with confetti and bottles of booze strewn everywhere. Kourtney, 43, and her husband...
webnewsobserver.com
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama
Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse
An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson Ring In The New Year Together — See Cute Pics!
Khloé Kardashian was in good company when she ran in the new year with her daughter, True Thompson, and her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq. In new photos, the reality star, 38, posted some cute photos of the gang, writing, "Happy and Blessed 2023."Kim Kardashian even looked like she made an appearance in one of the shots. Khadijah, who shares son Christian and daughters Celine and Kapri with husband Bobby McCray, also posted some of the same photos, writing, "Here we go 2023."Of course, people loved seeing the crew back together. One person wrote, "Awwww that looks perfect,"...
Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm
Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
Kim Kardashian Is Open To Having Baby No. 5: 'Embryos Are The Best Way To Go'
With multiple bustling businesses and four kids, Kim Kardashian barely has a minute to herself, but the reality star revealed she wouldn't mind adding another child to the mix!The SKIMS creator made the confession during her appearance on the Tuesday, December 27, episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's "The Goop" podcast, declaring when it comes to baby No. 5, "never say never.""I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," the 42-year-old makeup mogul acknowledged. "I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. … So whatever’s meant to be will be."KIM KARDASHIAN...
Bustle
Twitter Is Confused By Kim K's TikTok Of North Dressed As Kanye West
North West is quickly cementing her status as the content creator of her generation. On Jan. 5, North and mom Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video on their joint account of them lipsyncing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” — possibly kickstarting the end of a years-long feud. Within 24 hours, they posted another video, this time singing to Kanye West's "Bound 2" with the nine-year-old cosplaying as her rapper father (complete with mustached makeup). If you’ll recall, the song’s infinitely-parodied music video featured a naked Kim canoodling Ye on a motorcycle.
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian’s '08 Face Framing Layers Serve OG 'KUWTK' Vibes
Specifically for hair, the best thing about hairstyle trends are the icons that wore them when they were a hot topic and can revive them in a fresh way over again. Don’t believe us? Ask Kourtney Kardashian who reminded us of how haute her ’00s short, face-framing layers were.
msn.com
Khloé and Kim Kardashian and mother Kris will attend the funeral of Tristan Thompson's mother
A few Kardashians will be alongside Tristan Thompson as he lays his mother to rest. Khloé and Kim Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, are planning to fly to Toronto later this week to attend the funeral of Andrea Thompson, the former NBA star's mother, who died recently of a heart attack, TMZ reported.
