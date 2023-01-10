With multiple bustling businesses and four kids, Kim Kardashian barely has a minute to herself, but the reality star revealed she wouldn't mind adding another child to the mix!The SKIMS creator made the confession during her appearance on the Tuesday, December 27, episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's "The Goop" podcast, declaring when it comes to baby No. 5, "never say never.""I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," the 42-year-old makeup mogul acknowledged. "I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. … So whatever’s meant to be will be."KIM KARDASHIAN...

14 DAYS AGO