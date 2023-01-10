Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
KSAT 12
Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass. Police said the teen...
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
Two injured following separate shootings on the city's north, northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to track down two suspects following two separate shootings on the city's north and northeast sides Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home off of Ridge Creek Drive. San Antonio Police say a man was pulling into his driveway when he noticed a man standing in his front yard.
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M. The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was...
KSAT 12
Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge. San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.
foxsanantonio.com
After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects
SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
KSAT 12
Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man
The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman with car during large fight, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she hit two women who were involved in a large fight near downtown, killing one. Pennie Gomez, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man accused of threatening Target employee with knife during robbery
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a robbery at a Target store. Andrew Gutierrez, 33, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Sept. 17. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gutierrez entered the store and concealed various items without paying for...
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Andre McDonald, Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife
SAN ANTONIO – After several delays, the trial for Andre McDonald is set to begin on Jan. 17 with jury selection. With the trial days away, KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.
Valley man who was dragged 500 feet by truck needs help, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was dragged 500 feet by a vehicle in Cameron Park is asking for the community’s help in his recovery. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning. ValleyCentral spoke with Juan Manuel Marroquin, Jesus’s uncle, […]
KTSA
Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday afternoon. He was discovered at around 12:30 P.M. during a face to face observation check. Medical personnel did attempt to save the man’s life but he was pronounced...
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
KSAT 12
Police name suspect, officers who shot him during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials provided new information about an incident at a West Side Motel last week where two officers shot and wounded a man. Jose Iruegas, 44, was shot by police after he allegedly threatened people with a gun and then pointed that gun at two officers.
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
KTSA
Teens hospitalized after they were hit by pickup while crossing San Antonio street
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were hit by a pickup as the crossed a South side street. Police say the teens were selling candy at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road at around 6:30 P.M. Thursday. When their...
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
'He's supposed to bury me': Parents of cyclist killed in hit-and-run plead for answers
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Culebra Road. His body was left on the side of the street. That was four months ago. His mother and father hoped for answers over the holidays, but the person responsible for their son's death is still walking free.
