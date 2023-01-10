Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Dems ask GOP leaders to cooperate with George Santos probes
Two House Democrats from New York on Sunday issued a call to Republican leaders to cooperate fully with investigations into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) amid reporting that certain GOP leaders were at least partially aware of Santos' litany of falsehoods. Driving the news: Santos has become a political flashpoint —...
Gaetz says Santos should go through House ethics process, not be shunned
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced calls to resign from a swath of Republicans, should "go through the congressional ethics process” but not be shunned during it, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Driving the news: The furor surrounding Santos comes after...
GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to probe DOJ activity on Biden docs
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation related to President Biden's handling of classified documents, the committee's Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote in a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The big picture: While the special counsel probe into Biden's handling of docs is still early,...
A lying congressman and a 2024 Senate race already underway
Lots of news in Washington this week. California's 2024 Senate race is heating up before Sen. Dianne Feinstein even announces if she'll step down. And New York Rep. George Santos is being called on to resign. Plus, why pediatricians are struggling to treat patients. And, what do MLK's words mean...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Most GOP voters approve McCarthy as speaker despite dramatic House vote
Most Republicans support Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) recent election to lead the House, according to a new Economist-YouGov poll released Thursday. The big picture: The support for McCarthy stands in stark contrast to the dramatic speakership vote earlier in January, which took 15 ballots to elect McCarthy to the position.
Biden administration warns House GOP about debt ceiling deadlines
The U.S. government will reach its debt limit on Jan. 19 and initiate so-called "extraordinary measures" to avoid default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Friday. Why it matters: House Republicans are interested in using debt ceiling negotiations to cut spending, but Yellen said...
White House reveals additional classified material found at Biden's home
President Biden's personal attorneys discovered an additional five pages of classified material at his home in Delaware this week, the White House said in a statement released Saturday. The big picture: The discovery of the additional pages comes after the White House confirmed a second batch of classified documents were...
Biden's sudden centrist push on immigration
President Biden has found recent support from border Democrats for what they view as a new public strategy on immigration. Zoom in: The administration deployed a White House address and a visit to El Paso, all while House Republicans readied for investigations into the administration's handling of the border. "I...
Ex-White House adviser says Biden admin making "big mistake" with docs case
Former White House adviser David Gergen said President Biden's handling of classified documents may create an unexpected political fallout for the administration. Driving the news: Gergen said to host Anderson Cooper on CNN’s AC360 Friday that the situation is a "very, very big deal," perhaps "not legally but politically."
Florida judge rejects DeSantis' bid to toss out migrant flight lawsuit
A Florida judge on Friday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his bid to transport migrants, per the Miami Herald. Driving the news: Leon County Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper set a Jan. 30 trial date to hear the case brought on by Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo (D), who accused the governor of unlawfully using taxpayer money to fly nearly 50 undocumented migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last September.
Schumer: Unlike Trump, Biden handled discovery of classified documents "correctly"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told CNN Friday morning that President Biden has properly handled the discovery of classified documents at his home and private office. Driving the news: “I think President Biden has handled this correctly,” he told CNN. “He’s fully cooperated with the prosecutors. When the documents...
Trump Organization receives maximum fine for N.Y. tax fraud scheme
The Trump Organization on Friday received the maximum fine under New York law after it was convicted last month of running a 15-year tax fraud scheme. Driving the news: A New York judge ruled that a pair of the former president's business entities must pay a $1.6 million penalty, AP reports.
Jan. 6 rioter becomes first to be acquitted of obstruction charges
A federal judge ruled Friday that a Jan. 6 defendant who made it to the Senate chamber during the Capitol riot in order to "plead the blood of Jesus" could not be convicted of obstructing a joint session of Congress, per Politico. Why it matters: Joshua Black is the first...
The GOP's 2024 freeze
Questions about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political resilience — and fears of going toe-to-toe with former President Trump — have all but frozen the 2024 Republican field, delaying most of the leading prospects' timelines for entering the race. Why it matters: Despite dominating polling among Republicans looking for...
Biden's chief science officer, who oversaw COVID response, to retire
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that David Kessler, the chief science officer overseeing the U.S.'s COVID response, is set to retire after serving as a key adviser to President Biden. Why it matters: Kessler served as head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal program aimed...
Brazil's Supreme Court to investigate Bolsonaro over capital riot
Brazil's Supreme Court late Friday said it will investigate whether former President Jair Bolsonaro incited last Sunday's attack on Congress and other government buildings in the capital Brasília. Driving the news: The prosecutor-general's office requested that Bolsonaro, who is currently in the U.S., be included in the investigation, citing...
